Cadillac run 2026 F1 car for the first time with 'history making' lap at Silverstone

Cadillac have become the second team to run their 2026 F1 car on track, with their first outing at Silverstone marked with a 'history making' lap.

F1's newest squad took to the iconic British circuit for a shakedown this week as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2026 championship, which begins after extensive testing on March 8.

The Australian Grand Prix weekend will be the first time fans get to see how competitive the cars are under the new regulations cycle, but there will be plenty of teasers to enjoy before then.

Cadillac's shakedown at Silverstone was part of a filming day before the first round of pre-season testing kicks off in Barcelona from January 26 until January 30, although these sessions will not be broadcast to the public.

The rebranded Audi team also ran their first F1 challenger last week at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and now, Cadillac have completed their first laps as a team with new driver duo Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

How did Cadillac's Silverstone shakedown go?

After videos emerged of the new team experiencing some slight 'hiccups' in the garage, filming got underway and in a video posted to the American squad's official social media channels, their first F1 challenger could be seen and heard roaring down the pit straight.

The accompanying caption teased exciting things to come and simply read: "The first lap of something bigger."

In response to the first official footage of the Ferrari-powered Cadillac on track, 10-time grand prix winner Bottas responded: "We made history today."

Though the Scuderia debuted the sound of their new engine for 2026 via social media this week, Cadillac have provided the chance for fans to hear it for the first time at Silverstone as the new squad join Haas in relying on Ferrari as their engine provider for 2026.

10 years on from the last time F1 welcomed a new team to the grid, Cadillac will make their competitive debut with their Ferrari-powered machinery, although a works engine project is planned later down the line via Cadillac's parent company, General Motors.

Graeme Lowdon's F1 outfit will run a testing livery for the Barcelona testing stints in January before their official F1 look is unveiled during the Super Bowl on February 8.

