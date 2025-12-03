F1 team announce NFL Super Bowl car launch

One of the team's on the 2026 F1 grid have announced show-stopping plans to reveal their new livery at next year's Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl is a major event on the pop culture and sporting calendars around the world, but naturally, is most popular in the United States.

It marks the final game of the National Football League season (NFL) where the winners are crowned on the second Sunday of February, hence why the event has now been coined, 'Super Bowl Sunday'.

And this year's event will be more glamorous than ever as the new Cadillac F1 team have announced that they will be using the Super Bowl to unveil their very first livery in the pinnacle of motorsport.

A post on the American team's social media read: "The livery is set. See you Super Bowl Sunday."

How will Cadillac reveal 2026 F1 livery?

The Super Bowl is not just known as one of the most popular sporting events of the year but also a major opportunity for brands to increase visibility through one of the pricey Super Bowl ad spots.

Last year’s game brought in over 127 million viewers and with this year's Halftime Show being led by Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, Cadillac's ad slot could potentially be part of another record-breaking year for the Super Bowl.

The new F1 team plan to debut their new livery during one of the coveted Super Bowl TV spots in 2026, in a landmark advert which will attempt to put them on the map as they enter their first season in the sport with experienced driver duo Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

Speaking on Cadillac's choice to unveil their livery at the Super Bowl, CEO Dan Towriss said: "There’s this underdog status as an American brand that is just joining Formula 1 but doing it from a standing start, going up against European rivals that have been honing their craft for decades."

The livery reveal in early February couldn't have been timed better, with Super Bowl Sunday taking place exactly four weeks before Cadillac's maiden F1 race.

The 2026 season-opener will be hosted in Melbourne once again, where the Australian Grand Prix will take place from March 6 until the main event on March 8 when Cadillac's livery will be seen in racing action for the first time.

