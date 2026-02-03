F1 2026 Merch: Where to buy first official Cadillac kit as new team look revealed

Cadillac F1 team have teased their first official teamwear collection as the start of their maiden season in the sport looms.

Cadillac’s first F1 replica team kit will be available to buy on the F1 Store from midnight (GMT) on Thursday, February 5, 2026 and will be manufactured by former Mercedes F1 apparel partner, Tommy Hilfiger.

Last week, Cadillac's first F1 driver duo of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez took to the track for the Barcelona shakedown as they tested the reliability of their new machinery.

Despite the private nature of the first round of pre-season testing, images of Bottas and Perez dressed in Cadillac kit have been plastered over the American squad's social media, and now, the team have shared the first image of the kit which will be available for fans to buy later this week.

Ahead of their first F1 championship which will kick off with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8, Cadillac F1 took to Instagram to share a white tee which featured Tommy Hilfiger and Cadillac branding, offering a snippet of what is to come.

Make sure to keep an eye on the F1 Store for the latest 2026 kit releases and take advantage of free shipping with orders over £35 using code: FREESHIP.

Click here to shop the Cadillac 2026 F1 teamwear collection once it goes live on February 5 at midnight (GMT).

AUDI F1 2026 MERCH: Where to buy new team kit as adidas partnership rivals Mercedes

What to expect from Tommy Hilfiger's first Cadillac collection?

The team's new collection will offer fans the first chance to show their support for F1's 11th team ahead of their highly-anticipated maiden campaign.

Cadillac and Tommy Hilfiger have promised the new collection will be worth the wait, with the 2026 replica teamwear collection likely to follow the sleek Tommy Hilfiger look seen in the paddock before when worn by Mercedes star George Russell and former Silver Arrows legend Lewis Hamilton.

Tommy Hilfiger first partnered with Mercedes F1 team in 2018 as their official apparel partner, but their split was confirmed following the 2024 championship, with adidas taking over the role of kti provider for Toto Wolff’s team.

Instead, the American fashion brand will make its F1 return in a fitting collaboration with American team Cadillac, who are backed by General Motors and are the first new team to join the F1 grid in a decade.

Please note that if you purchase anything from a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner declares ‘unfinished business’ in F1 as Red Bull warned of Max Verstappen exit

Related