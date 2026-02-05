F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari reshuffle as 2026 reunion announced
Lewis Hamilton's camp has undergone a major reshuffle with the F1 champion parting ways with another member of his Ferrari team.
It has been reported that Hamilton has split with manager Marc Hynes for the second time, having first worked together from 2015 until 2021.
The split is understood to have been amicable, but Hamilton has also made a change to his PR team heading into 2025.
F1 champion welcomed back with open arms as 2026 reunion announced
F1 champion Jenson Button has returned to the Honda fold after a recent signing.
Button earned his maiden victory with Honda at the 2006 Hungarian GP and will restore his relationship with the Japanese manufacturer in 2026.
The 2009 champion has announced a new deal with Aston Martin, switching his allegiance from Williams to the Silverstone-based outfit.
George Russell shocked by what Red Bull did in F1 testing
George Russell was left shocked by Red Bull's mileage during the Barcelona shakedown.
The 2026 season marks the first year Red Bull will use their own in-house power units, as they go up against engine manufacturing giants in Ferrari and Mercedes.
However, after a successful shakedown in Barcelona where they accumulated 303 laps worth of mileage, Red Bull have been praised by their rivals.
Adrian Newey admits Aston Martin are FOUR months behind F1 rivals
Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey admitted why the team are behind their rivals.
The Silverstone-based outfit only managed to run on two out of the three allotted days of the Barcelona shakedown, debuting late on Thursday.
Newey has since delved into the development of the 2026 car and admitted they are four months behind their rivals.
Mercedes chief shocked by F1 testing - 'Red flags and smoking vehicles'
Mercedes chief James Allison has admitted his surprise over the reliability at the Barcelona shakedown.
F1's last major rule reset in 2014, where hybrid power units were introduced, saw several issues with reliability during winter testing.
In 2026, however, teams like Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull have enjoyed significant mileage, and seemed pretty relaxed after the shakedown.
