F1 champion welcomed back with open arms as 2026 reunion announced

F1 champion Jenson Button has been welcomed back with open arms to the sport by engine provider Honda.

Aside from a one-off return to sit in for Fernando Alonso with McLaren at the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix, Button has moved away from full-time racing.

The 46-year-old even announced his decision to retire completely in November 2025 after spending his post-F1 years competing in endurance racing.

The 2009 drivers' title holder has remained a frequent figure in the paddock thanks to his broadcasting work with Sky Sports F1 and his role with Williams as an ambassador.

But ahead of the 2026 championship, Button has switched allegiances to a new F1 team, with Aston Martin announcing the Brit has moved into the role of brand ambassador with them instead.

What is Button's role at Aston Martin?

Button has joined Aston Martin on a 'multi-year agreement' as their new Team Ambassador, with the role expected to see him represent Adrian Newey's outfit at events around the world in various partner programmes and media engagements.

In the official announcement over his new role, Button highlighted how Honda's involvement as Aston Martin's new engine supplier for 2026 had been the main draw for him.

"Honda's new works partnership with the team was a huge draw and I look forward to bringing my years of experience working with them to my new role as ambassador," he said.

Button secured his maiden F1 victory at the 2006 Hungarian GP with Honda and also worked with the Japanese manufacturers during his stint at McLaren, where he also raced alongside current Aston Martin star Alonso.

When Aston Martin dropped the news of Button's appointment on social media platform 'X', Honda's official account welcomed the reunion, commenting below the post: "Welcome Jenson, happy to be reunited."

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

Aston Martin will be in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET. The first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain will kick off before then on February 11 until 13, and the second round continues from February 18 until February 20.

