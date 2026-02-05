Christian Horner has responded to allegations that Mercedes and Red Bull might be 'cheating' amid the F1 engine loophole controversy.

Mercedes and Red Bull's interpretation of the 2026 engine regulations has caused a stir, relating to the compression ratio of the internal combustion engine.

Under previous regulations this ratio was 18:1, but has been reduced to 16:1 for the new rule cycle. During static tests, Mercedes and Red Bull comply with the ratio in the regulations.

While running however, the two power unit manufacturers can allegedly achieve a higher ratio, with alleged benefits said to be worth up to 0.3 seconds per lap.

Naturally, rivals like Ferrari, Honda and Audi are displeased with this 'loophole' and have sought further clarification from the sport's governing body, the FIA, over whether the engine trick is legal.

The FIA met with the concerned manufacturers prior to the Barcelona shakedown, with hope for an agreement on a method to measure the compression rates at high temperatures, as it can currently only be measured when static.

However, the meeting ended without any agreement to actually implement that testing, which means, for the time being, Mercedes and Red Bull's engines are entirely legal.

Horner on FIA engine loophole saga

Horner recently delivered an interview with the Today show in Australia, where it was suggested Mercedes and Red Bull are 'cheating like wildcats.'

He said: "That's a big statement. Formula 1’s about pushing the boundaries. It’s about how you interpret regulations. Always has been and always will be.

"Teams that are the most conservative are the teams that are never at the front of the grid. You’ve got to be pushing the envelope.

"Of course, it’s all about how you interpret regulations and engineers, some of the brightest engineers on the planet, will be looking at those regulations and thinking, okay, how can I maximise performance?"

Despite being axed by Red Bull in 2025, Horner was instrumental in the foundation of the Red Bull Powertrains project, establishing a key partnership with Ford and hiring several engine boffins from Mercedes' Brixworth operation.

So far, the all-new Red Bull power unit has impressed, sustaining significant mileage (303 laps) at the Barcelona shakedown. Mercedes too has shown itself to be a strong package thus far in 2026, completing 500 laps in Barcelona.

