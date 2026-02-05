Kimi Antonelli has discovered the perks of being an F1 star after being given an astonishing gift by his Mercedes team.

The Italian youngster faces his sophomore season in F1 this year, amid talks Mercedes could be the favourite to master the new set of regulations.

A outwardly seamless Barcelona shakedown, where both Antonelli and Russell managed to accumulate 500 laps of mileage, alongside talks of an engine advantage have ensured the team have emerged as the unofficial favourites in 2026.

Heading into the year, Mercedes have given Antonelli a new set of wheels from the team, showing off the car on their social media.

Antonelli's £240,000 Mercedes GT 63

Antonelli unveiled a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+, in the same shade of black as the W17, and completed with Mercedes logos alongside a teal lining.

In the carousel of pictures, Antonelli inspected the new car and the team wrote in the caption: "New year, new company car for Kimi Antonelli."

The model costs £239,405 and reaches a maximum speed of 197mph and a maximum power of 603BHP.

Antonelli's new car also goes from 0-60 in 3.2 seconds and has 21" AMG cross spoke forged matt black painted alloy wheels, completed again with PETRONAS-coloured rim flange.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

Antonelli and Mercedes will get there first taste of competitive action at the Australian Grand Prix, which starts Friday, March 6 and lights out for Sunday's race will be on March 8, 3pm local time (4am GMT).

Before then all 11 teams will undergo testing in Bahrain for two three-day tests Feb 11-13 and Feb 18-20.

