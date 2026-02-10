Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli in car crash ahead of Bahrain testing

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli was involved in a road accident at the weekend, just days before pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Mercedes have since confirmed reports of the accident in a statement, noting that Antonelli was 'completely unharmed', and was the only car involved.

The youngster was driving near his new home in San Marino late on Saturday night/early on Sunday morning when the accident occurred, with the civil police confirming details of the crash without revealing the car's occupants.

The crash saw Antonelli's car hit a traffic light pole before continuing into a guardrail, throwing the car across the road and into a retaining wall – with the accident extending 'approximately' 144 meters.

Antonelli was driving a Mercedes AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ “Motorsport Collectors Edition”, which he recently unveiled as his new 'company car' on social media and costs £239,405.

His participation in this week's pre-season testing in Bahrain is expected to be unaffected.

Mercedes confirm Antonelli accident

Mercedes said: “Last Saturday evening, near his home in San Marino, Kimi was involved in a road accident. The police attended the scene after being called by Kimi. His was the only car involved and, although the vehicle sustained damage, Kimi was completely unharmed.”

A civil police statement on the crash, released on Sunday, read: "The second traffic accident occurred on the night between February 7th and 8th in Serravalle, along the highway, in the ascending lane near the intersection with Via Ranco.

"The light traffic conditions at that time allowed the damage and consequences to be contained. The driver, a high-performance vehicle, lost control, first striking a traffic light pole on the right shoulder of the roadway, then continuing into the guardrail, which he struck twice.

"As a result, the vehicle was thrown back into the right lane, striking a retaining wall. Initial investigations indicate that the accident extended approximately 144 meters. The occupants were uninjured."

