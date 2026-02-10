Why is there so much F1 testing this year?

Last year, F1 celebrated 75 years of the championship, a significant moment for the history of the sport. But F1 2026 marks the biggest overhaul in chassis and engine regulations of the modern era and with that comes plenty of pre-season testing.

Ahead of the first round of the 2026 F1 championship on March 8, there are three rounds of pre-season testing.

The private shakedown took place in Barcelona last month and this week, all 11 teams head to the Bahrain International Circuit to kick off the first of two remaining stints of tests.

On Wednesday, February 11, the teams and drivers on the F1 2026 grid will continue their pre-season preparations with the first day of testing in Bahrain. The following two days (Thursday, February 12 and Friday, February 13) will see the cars return to the track, once again between 10am and 7pm local time (AST), with Sky F1 broadcasting live coverage of the final hour of each day from 3pm GMT.

The second week of Bahrain testing will take place between Wednesday, February 18 and Friday, February 20.

F1 TESTING 2026: Key dates, times and how to watch live

F1 pre-season testing tripled for 2026

So why is there so much testing ahead of the 2026 campaign?

Last year for example, there were only three days of on-track action for the 10 teams to prepare for the new season, but those constructors and new American squad Cadillac now have nine days of running to complete before 2026.

That is because 2026 marks the first year of the new regulations cycle, meaning a whole host of things could go wrong as teams adapt to smaller, lighter cars, new power units, an overhaul of the aerodynamics rules and a whole load of new terminology and gadgets to get to grips with.

It would therefore only be fair to give the teams and drivers three-times the amount of time that they had for pre-season testing last season to get their heads around their new machinery and the many rule changes that come with them.

Alongside the official testing calendar, teams are also permitted to carry out their own shakedowns, something Williams did recently having failed to attend any of the five days on offer to teams in Barcelona.

What to expect from F1 2026 pre-season testing in Bahrain

Looking ahead to the jam-packed 2026 pre-season schedule, Williams team principal James Vowles reflected on how the planned three-week test programme was expected to be divided among most teams.

"The past shows how things are likely to go," the engineer was quoted as saying prior to opting not to attend Barcelona by Auto Motor und Sport.

"There are three weeks of testing in total – Barcelona, Bahrain 1 and Bahrain 2. In Barcelona, it doesn't matter what you do with the car aerodynamically. The only thing that matters is whether everything is running reliably – the gearbox, the fuel system, does the whole car run, does the new straight-line mode work?"

Williams are expected in Bahrain this week and Vowles' previous comments also revealed his team's potential approach to the first testing stint.

"At the first Bahrain test, we'll start with tyre work. Aerodynamics still won't play a major role there," the Brit said.

According to Vowles, it's only during the second week in Bahrain where it will be worthwhile taking a closer look at the individual cars, which even then could look entirely different to the ones that get rolled out onto the start line in Melbourne next month.

"That was also the case in 2022, when Mercedes developed the zero-pod concept during the final test," Vowles continued. "The final aerodynamics were only revealed a few days before the first race. I expect a similar approach this year."

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur was also quoted by the German motorsport publication as saying not to expect the final product from teams to be the same as the car seen on track during the first outing: "The most important thing here is to rack up the kilometres. Performance is not a factor here yet. It's all about collecting data and confirming the values from the factory. I don't think anyone is coming to Barcelona with the real car, but rather with an A version," he said.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

All 11 F1 teams will be in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.

