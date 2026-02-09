Lewis Hamilton urged to find 'happiness off track' after going public with Kim Kardashian
Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has received support for his blossoming 'romance' with Kim Kardashian after the pair publicly attended the Super Bowl LX together.
The A-list couple have been friends for over a decade, but rumours over their relationship developing into something more than friends surfaced last week when reports emerged they had enjoyed a romantic weekend in the Grade II-listed Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire, England.
The couple then jetted off to Paris together after their rumoured intimate members club stay, and on February 8, they took their relationship public when they attended the Super Bowl.
The Ferrari F1 star and reality TV icon were both shown on the big screen as the New England Patriots took on the Seattle Seahawks, with clips of the couple deep in conversation going viral in the following hours.
F1 insider shows support for Lewis' love life
McLaren and Aston Martin kick off a busy week in F1 on Monday, February 9 as they unveil their 2026 challengers, before all 11 teams including Ferrari take to the Bahrain International Circuit for the first round of official pre-season testing.
Despite the jam-packed pre-season calendar, Hamilton and Kardashian are all anyone in the sport can talk about.
As Hamilton looks forward to a fresh start in F1 this year thanks to the new wave of regulations, Sky Sports' Craig Slater gave the usually very private champion his seal of approval for what appears to be a budding romance with the SKIMS co-owner.
Speaking in Bahrain ahead of this week's pre-season testing at the circuit, Sky Sports reporter Slater said: "Super Bowl, interesting to note as well that Lewis Hamilton attended that in the company of Kim Kardashian.
"It seems that they're forming quite a power couple. But listen, it would be great to see Lewis find happiness off the track as well. What a talented pair that is between them.
"That's making the headlines off track in F1. Lewis and Kim's potential romance. Let’s see if he says anything about that when he comes here to do his testing duties and meet the media."
