Lewis Hamilton relationship history - from Kim Kardashian to Nicole Scherzinger

In case you've been completely absent from social media for the last 36 hours, Lewis Hamilton may or may not be dating Kim Kardashian.

The Sun first ran the story on Monday morning, before some American gossip hounds snapped the pair together in Paris later in the day.

Hamilton's love life has been the subject of speculation for years now, with the 41-year-old batting away or simply ignoring pretty much every story about him dating someone new for the last decade.

The working assumption is that he hasn't been a monk since splitting up with Nicole Scherzinger in 2015, but nailing down exactly who he's dated is a trickier exercise than you'd think for a man so frequently in the spotlight.

Here's a list of women he's been publicly linked with, at least – and some context for each (the context, in multiple cases, seems to be 'famous man attached to fashion industry has female friends attached to fashion industry').

Lewis Hamilton's 'dating' history

Danielle Lloyd (2002)

A then-up and coming model, Lloyd might be best known for being crowned Miss England in 2004 and Miss Great Britain in 2006 (or for her part in the Celebrity Big Brother racism scandal the following year).

Jodia Ma (2003-07)

Probably the only person on this list whose name might not be familiar, Ma met Hamilton around the time he was breaking into Formula Renault.

Nicole Scherzinger (2007-15)

Somehow, the last person Hamilton was publicly confirmed to be dating. The long-time Pussycat Dolls singer and Hamilton dated on and off for the best part of a decade, with rumours at the time that the pair were engaged.

In a statement confirming their split, Scherzinger wrote: “I’m devastated that it didn’t work out. It was the hardest decision we had to make, but we made it together. I love Lewis, and I know he loves me. We wish nothing but happiness and the very best for one another. I’m trying to stay strong in my faith right now.”

Gigi Hadid (2015)

Man attached to fashion industry spotted with woman working in fashion industry.

Rihanna (2015)

The pair were seen partying together, Hamilton said they were never more than friends, some people didn't believe that (this will become a theme).

Kendall Jenner (2015)

Hey, it's the Kardashian family! Hamilton: “Me and Kendall have been friends for a while, so we’re just friends.”

Probably good to get out ahead of that one, since he was 30 years old at the time and she was a teenager.

Barbara Palvin (2016)

Man attached to fashion industry spotted with woman working in fashion industry.

Lindsey Vonn (2016)

Kissed Hamilton on the cheek after his 2015 British GP win and that sent the dating rumours running wild (that's all it takes, really). Also visited him at a pre-season test a year later but 'just friends' seems the best fit.

Rita Ora (2016)

Seen together frequently for a short period, neither ever confirmed or denied a relationship.

Winnie Harlow (2016-17)

Man attached to fashion industry spotted with woman working in fashion industry. (Man also told Ellen he wasn't dating anyone at some point in this timeframe)

Sofia Richie Grainge (2017)

Man attached to fashion industry spotted with woman working in fashion industry. At fashion event.

Nicki Minaj (2018)

Seen together at fashion week events, apparently went on holiday together? Both quiet on rumours that they were an item.

Camila Kendra (2021)

Another fashion model. Her reps: “Camila and Lewis are absolutely not dating. They are just friends and nothing more.”

Shakira (2023)

“I’m not thinking about that. What space do I have for a man right now?”

Unclear whether her hip-based truth-telling policy extends, but it seems reasonable to believe her.

Sofia Vergara (2025)

TMZ story that they had a 'flirty' lunch date, which turned out to be...a bunch of people having lunch together. Is the issue here that Hamilton is just good company who gets along with the people around him? That could explain why gossip journalists can't seem to get their heads around him.

Violetta Bert (2025)

Man attached to fashion industry spotted with woman working in fashion industry.

Kim Kardashian (2026)

As discussed above!

And there you have it. A complete list of...well, it's hard to call the list 'women Lewis Hamilton has dated', for all the reasons we've outlined. And it's not a complete list of women Lewis Hamilton knows. Let's say then: Here is a list of some women Lewis Hamilton has known, some of whom he's dated. Then let God sort out the rest.

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner declares ‘unfinished business’ in F1 as Red Bull warned of Max Verstappen exit

Related