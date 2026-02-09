close global

Smiling Alonso headshot next to smirking Newey with Aston Martin F1 car on track in the background

Aston Martin F1 2026 Car Launch today: Start time and how to watch FREE

Aston Martin F1 2026 Car Launch today: Start time and how to watch FREE

Kerry Violet
Smiling Alonso headshot next to smirking Newey with Aston Martin F1 car on track in the background

Aston Martin are getting ready to unveil their first F1 car designed by legend of the sport, Adrian Newey.

Having left Red Bull in May 2024, the British design guru made the switch to Aston Martin in March 2025, where he instantly began working on his first design with the team ahead of the new regulations cycle.

That car, the AMR26, then debuted at the Barcelona shakedown for just two days, with Lance Stroll being handed the privilege of driving Newey's car for the first time, before handing the duties over to two-time champion Fernando Alonso.

But the Aston Martin that debuted in Barcelona sported an all-black design, which is not the same look the car will be sporting come the season-opening Australian Grand Prix next month.

On Monday, February 9, Aston Martin will finally launch their 2026 F1 car and unveil their new look for the upcoming season, which also marks their first campaign where they will be exclusively powered by Honda.

How to watch Aston Martin's F1 2026 car launch

On Monday, February 9 at 7pm GMT, Aston Martin will reveal their 2026 car with a live event in Ithra, a cultural centre in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

The evening is set to feature technical insight from Managing Technical Partner and Team Principal Adrian Newey and music from the world of Hans Zimmer, which will be performed by Jodok Cello.

The big reveal will be narrated by Aston Martin's F1 driver duo, Alonso and Stroll, who will also be joined by actress Kaya Scodelario.

You can watch the whole car launch for free by heading to the Aston Martin Aramco TikTok channel at 6:15pm GMT on Monday, February 9, where the live buildup will begin, hosted by Jolie Sharpe.

This extended event begins 45 minutes before the actual reveal, so tune in to Aston Martin F1's TikTok Live at 7pm GMT if you're only interested in seeing Newey's first car with the Silverstone outfit.

The show is set to continue after the reveal on Aston Martin's partner platform, TikTok, where behind-the-scenes exclusives and live reaction from team members will be shown.

Aston Martin have also stated that broadcasters around the world and online channels, including Sky Sports F1, will also show their 2026 launch.

When are the 2026 F1 car launches?

When are the F1 2026 car launches?
Team Location Date How to watch
Red Bull Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube
Racing Bulls Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube
Haas Online January 19 Haas F1 website and social pages
Audi Berlin, Germany January 20 YouTube, Audi social channels
Ferrari Maranello, Italy January 23 YouTube, Ferrari social media pages
Alpine Barcelona, Spain January 23 YouTube, Alpine social media pages
Mercedes Online February 2 Mercedes social channels
Williams Grove February 3 Williams social channels
Cadillac Santa Clara, USA February 8 Super Bowl Halftime show & Cadillac F1 socials
Aston Martin Dhahran, Saudi Arabia February 9 Aston Martin's TikTok account
McLaren Bahrain and Online February 9 McLaren's YouTube channel

