Alpine reveal 2026 F1 car on a cruise ship
Alpine became the first ever F1 team to unveil a car onboard a cruise ship, as their 2026 preparations ramp up.
In an unusual season launch ceremony, the team revealed the A526, which has a distinct pink emphasis, blended with the usual blue colour of the team.
Drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto pulled back the sheet to reveal the car on the MSC cruise ship, while executive advisor Flavio Briatore was also there, already stating that he hoped Colapinto will be 'better' this year.
But the drivers will be expecting Alpine to be 'better' this year, with the team having produced a dreadful car in 2025 which only allowed them to finish bottom of the constructors' championship with just 22 points.
New regulations that are sweeping into the sport this year may offer them a chance to make gains on their rivals, particularly as they switch to a Mercedes power unit instead of Renault from this year onwards.
Mercedes are rumoured to be best placed to master the new power unit regulations, which would in turn help their customer teams Alpine, Williams and McLaren.
Car launch season in full swing before pre-season testing
Alpine became the seventh team to unveil their 2026 car design, but were somewhat overshadowed by a Ferrari car launch on the same day in Maranello.
The rest of the outfits are not having their official season launch ceremonies until after the first pre-season testing event in Barcelona, presumably opting to use a temporary livery for that private shakedown.
That five-day test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya kicks off next week on January 26, before F1 heads to Bahrain for two more testing events in February.
Overall, there are 11 days of pre-season testing this year, allowing teams as much time as possible to try and get used to the new regulations.
The first race of the season then takes place at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 8.
