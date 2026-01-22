Sky Sports F1 to host LIVE Barcelona testing show

Sky Sports F1 have announced that they will be doing a live show every night during the first pre-season testing event of the 2026 season.

There are 11 days of testing lined up ahead of this coming season, as teams and drivers attempt to get used to the wholesale regulation changes that are sweeping into the sport.

The first five days of those, however, are taking place behind closed doors at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in a private shakedown for all 11 teams beginning on January 26.

It was initially thought that there would not be access to this event for media and TV crews, with F1 making it very clear that it was a behind closed doors event.

However, Sky Sports F1 have now announced that they will be showing a live show on their YouTube channel every night next week titled 'Ted's Testing Vodbook' in which Ted Kravitz will present a highlights show of the day's testing.

As well as being live on YouTube from 7pm between January 26-30, the show will also be shown on the Sky Sports F1 TV channel from 9pm on those days.

Kravitz announced the show in a video on the Sky Sports F1 X account, in which he said: "F1 2026 is nearly here, and we are showing highlights of the Barcelona shakedown every night of next week.

"Every evening at 9pm, we'll be showing you all the new cars, the new team, the new livery colours, the new drivers, and the new tech.

"It's meant to be a closed test, but not for us, and not for you either.

"So join us Monday evening, 9pm Sky Sports F1 and on our YouTube channel for your first look at F1 and the new cars for 2026."

F1's rigorous pre-season testing schedule

If you are excited about seeing the new cars, then the news of this announcement will be an welcome one, at a test that was previously announced to be away from the public eye.

But even though we will not be able to watch the action live, we will get plenty of chance over the next few weeks to do exactly that.

Following Barcelona, pre-season testing heads to the Bahrain International Circuit for a three-day testing event between February 11-13, and the final hour of each of these days will be shown live on Sky Sports F1.

Then, the second three-day event in Bahrain takes place between February 18-20, and the entirety of this test will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, by which point the teams should have their new machinery pretty honed in, and we should be able to see their pace for the first time.

