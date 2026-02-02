Mercedes F1 2026 Launch: A flop that not even ‘fish poisoning’ could save

Mercedes F1 team just completed their 2026 season virtual live launch, but we'd already seen the car and heard plenty about its reliability, so you can't help but wonder what the point of it was?

Toto Wolff's squad officially launched their 2026 season today (Monday, February 2) even though all we've heard for the past week is how they've built a monster that George Russell is hoping can hand him his best shot at a title.

The W17's appearance looked exactly the same as it had when it took to the track in Barcelona to complete 500 laps at last week's shakedown, and the team spent a large chunk of the 30-minute launch breaking down the 2026 regulations in general.

F1's new rules have already been tipped to confuse fans ahead of the upcoming season, as many attempt to explain why we no longer get DRS and what the difference is between 'active aerodynamics' and 'overtake mode', both of which are part of the new terminology that comes with the new regulations cycle.

But this was supposed to be a Mercedes launch, not just a generic rundown of the new regulations. F1 is risking burnout from fans before the new championship has even begun, and dry, quite frankly boring technical chat is never the way to get the internet talking about your team.

What went down at the Mercedes 2026 launch?

The livestream began with a few words from Wolff, who declared that in 2026, 'best man and best machine is going to win'.

Convincing stuff.

But fans flooded the livestream comment section clearly confused, pointing out the car had already been debuted in Barcelona.

Wolff's intro was followed by a trip to the 'power station' a segment of the event that saw six straight minutes of conversation around the new technical regulations and sustainable fuels (and I'd hazard a guess this was also when their viewing figures took a bit of a dive).

Now I'm not being harsh, I'm just going off of what the fans on the stream were demanding- to see Mercedes F1 driver duo, Kimi Antonelli and George Russell.

The pair eventually made an appearance 22 minutes in, following a further 11 minutes of tech talk from the Silver Arrows' technical director James Allison.

Russell and Antonelli spoke highly of the new car (shocking I know) and were also joined by Fred Vesti, who Wolff announced during the launch would officially become Mercedes' third driver following Valtteri Bottas' move to Cadillac.

What ensued was Wolff's classic line about how he views the role of a reserve driver to be someone Mercedes can rely on should Russell or Antonelli get adventurous with their dietary choices.

"If Kimi or George were to have fish poisoning, we know that we have a driver that can deliver...obviously, we don't want them to have fish poisoning, but you know, just the sheer knowing that you're there, that's good," Wolff said to Vesti.

This was pretty much the highlight of the launch.

Now, let's be fair to Mercedes - they are not the only team with a season launch planned after the first round of pre-season testing - Aston Martin, McLaren, Williams and Cadillac all have upcoming launch dates.

Last week's Barcelona shakedown was supposed to be private, but select media including Sky F1 were allowed to broadcast footage of the cars on track each day.

Aston Martin and McLaren adopted an usual look at the first testing session in order to avoid spoiling their 2026 livery, and to be fair to Williams, they weren't present at the track at all, so perhaps there will be more to reveal from them when they launch their 2026 season on February 3.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

Mercedes will be back in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET. The first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain will kick off before then on February 11 until 13, and the second round continues from February 18 until February 20.

