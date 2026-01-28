Why is McLaren’s 2026 F1 car not orange?
Why is McLaren’s 2026 F1 car not orange?
McLaren will sport an entirely black F1 livery for their shakedown in Barcelona, but don't worry, it's not here to stay.
The private test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Monday, January 26 until Friday, January 30), has brought a brief interruption to F1's livery launch season.
Thus far, Red Bull, Racing Bulls, Haas, Audi, Mercedes, Alpine and Ferrari have unveiled their 2026 liveries, with just Williams, Cadillac, Aston Martin and McLaren to go.
However, these four remaining teams will be waiting until February to showcase their 2026 designs, before which five days of testing will take place in Barcelona.
The reigning champions McLaren will be the last team to unveil their 2026 livery and will host their car launch on February 9.
Therefore, prior to testing, the team launched their interim livery without a hint of papaya, as to not spoil their grand reveal in Bahrain next month.
When will McLaren take part in F1 testing?
Before their arrival in Barcelona, it was announced that McLaren would miss the first day of testing on Monday, with Andrea Stella citing development as the reason for this minor delay.
The team were potentially going to run the MCL40 on day two (Tuesday), but changeable weather conditions and rain caused them to cancel any running.
Instead they will make their 2026 debut on track on day three (Wednesday, January 28).
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton's boss confirms Ferrari 'reset' as car issues cut Barcelona testing short
What is a shakedown?
A shakedown refers to the first time teams can properly run their cars on track, like a pre-season health check.
Teams get the chance to test out all of the new design features on their new cars without limitations, with no maximum limit put on the number of laps they are allowed to do each day.
The private shakedown means the press do not have access, and only a small crew are admitted to film content for teams and drivers.
Nevertheless, Sky Sports F1 will be on hand to guide viewers through the Barcelona shakedown, with a testing highlights show broadcast at 9pm (GMT) every night of the week of the test. The show will then be available on Sky F1's official YouTube channel.
READ MORE: F1 Testing 2026 weather forecast - Latest today from Barcelona
Related
Latest News
F1 Testing 2026 results: Red Bull suffer Ford scare as Williams confirm test return
- 15 minutes ago
F1 fans 'threatened with fines' for trying to watch Barcelona testing
- 35 minutes ago
F1 News Today: The weird detail in Lewis Hamilton Ferrari contract as car issues cut Barcelona testing short
- 1 hour ago
How does a 2026 F1 car work? Ted Kravitz demonstrates, using a power drill
- 1 hour ago
Williams chief claims F1 team 'could have been ready' for 2026 testing
- 2 hours ago
Why is McLaren’s 2026 F1 car not orange?
- 2 hours ago
Most read
Lewis Hamilton gets new race engineer after Ferrari split
- 20 january
'It just feels right': F1 fans rejoice as Red Bull finally answer Daniel Ricciardo prayers
- 17 january
Red Bull F1 2026 car launch: Watch the big reveal LIVE
- 16 january
Audi F1 2026 car launch today: Watch the big reveal LIVE NOW
- 20 january
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey ‘furious’ as McLaren unveil test car
- 26 january
F1 2026 WAGs: Wives and Girlfriends of Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc
- 23 january