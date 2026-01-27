F1 Testing 2026 weather forecast - Latest today from Barcelona

After the first round of pre-season testing got underway on Monday, January 26, here is the weather forecast for the remaining days (January 27 until January 30) at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Each F1 team is permitted to run three of the five days, with the first week of testing taking place behind closed doors and with no official data being presented from the sessions.

Nevertheless, teams will continue to drip-feed their own content from the days of testing to keep fans abreast with any, albeit vague, developments.

The weather could also continue to be a major factor for teams during testing, as seen on Tuesday when many opted not to run, so here is the full weather forecast for what is left of the Barcelona shakedown.

F1 Testing 2026: Barcelona weather

Day Two - Tuesday, January 27

At 10:41am local time (CET) it was reported that rain hit the track and paused running on the slick tyres for the only two teams who had drivers running; Ferrari with Charles Leclerc and Red Bull with Max Verstappen.

The chance of rain will increase throughout the afternoon with an 85 per cent chance of light rain expected at 2pm. Light rain showers will continue well into the evening, until thundery showers are expected at 6pm.

Temperatures will hit a high of 15 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, while wind speeds will reach 15mph.

McLaren are yet to run either driver at the shakedown and are reportedly now unlikely to do so today (Tuesday, January 27) due to the weather.

Day Three - Wednesday, January 28

The chance of rain persists in the morning with a chance of drizzle increasing to 49 per cent by midday. This will then change to light rain at 1pm with the chance of precipitation rising to 76 per cent throughout the afternoon and into the early evening.

Temperatures will reach a high of 11 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with wind speeds reaching 11mph in the afternoon.

Day Four - Thursday, January 29

There is a smaller 30 per cent chance of light rain in the morning on Thursday, which will disappear entirely by 2pm and make way for sunshine into the late afternoon.

Temperatures will reach highs of 13 degrees Celsius and a gentle breeze will enter the circuit at 11mph from 3pm until 4pm.

Day Five - Friday, January 30

Friday is currently forecast to be completely dry, with sunshine expected from 10am until 5pm and highs of 15 degrees Celsius, making the final day of the shakedown an ideal one for teams to run on.

There is currently no chance of rain, and wind speeds will be moderate with the highest speed forecast to be 15mph.

What is a shakedown?

A shakedown refers to the first time teams can properly run their cars on track, like a pre-season health check.

Teams get the chance to test out all of the new design features on their new cars without limitations, with no maximum limit put on the number of laps they are allowed to do each day.

The private shakedown means the press do not have access, and only a small crew are admitted to film content for teams and drivers.

Nevertheless, Sky Sports F1 will be on hand to guide viewers through the Barcelona shakedown, with a testing highlights show broadcast at 9pm (GMT) every night of the week of the test. The show will then be available on Sky F1's official YouTube channel.

