F1 Testing: Sky Sports provide genius way for fans to beat TV blackout

While F1 testing in Barcelona will not be televised, Sky Sports have engineered a way to keep fans abreast with any developments throughout the next week.

After an unusually short off-season, F1 pre-season testing kicks off on Monday, January 26 with a week of testing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

A maximum of three days of running is permitted per team in Barcelona, with the first official shakedown taking place from Monday, January 26 until Friday, January 30.

McLaren won't run on day one of the Barcelona shakedown, while Williams will miss the first test completely.

How can I watch Barcelona testing?

The sad news is you can't. The Barcelona shakedown will take place behind closed doors and in private, with no timing data being made available from the sessions.

So you are not left completely in the dark, however, Sky Sports and Ted Kravitz are on hand to guide you through 2026 testing.

Speaking for a video on Sky Sports' social media, Kravitz explained: "We are showing highlights of the Barcelona shakedown every night of next week from Monday 26th January through Friday 30th.

"Every evening at 9pm [UK time], we'll be showing you all the new cars, the new team, the new livery colours, the new drivers and the new tech."

Kravitz confirmed the 9pm show could be watched on Sky Sports F1 or their YouTube channel.

