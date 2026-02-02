Mercedes F1 2026 season launch today: Start time and how to watch the big event LIVE

Mercedes are officially launching their 2026 F1 season TODAY (Monday, February 2).

Despite having raced around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in their new machine last week, Mercedes are still yet to host a launch event, with that private shakedown causing a brief pause to the car unveiling proceedings.

It means that Mercedes, Williams, Cadillac, Aston Martin and McLaren are still yet to officially reveal their 2026 cars, with the latter three teams choosing a different livery for the Barcelona shakedown event.

It remains to be seen whether or not the livery that we saw on Mercedes' car in Barcelona is the same as what they are going to unveil today, but either way the event will more be about discussing the season ahead, and George Russell, Kimi Antonelli and team principal Toto Wolff will all be there.

There will be a panel discussion with the two drivers and team boss Wolff, as well as a walkthrough of all the new rules and regulations for F1 2026 with key members of Mercedes' technical leadership team.

Mercedes will also be providing a deep dive on the new sustainable fuels, with the internal combustion engine side of the new power units in F1 2026 able to run off 100 per cent sustainable fuels.

READ MORE: FIA set for TWO crunch meetings on F1 2026 regulations

When is the Mercedes F1 2026 season launch?

The event will take place today (Monday, February 2) in Brackley, starting at 11:30am GMT (12:30pm CET, 6:30am ET and 5:30am CT).

How to watch Mercedes season launch live

You can watch the Ferrari car launch right here on GPFans - we will be embedding the live stream below when it goes so you can enjoy every moment live, so check back to this page at 11:30am!

Alternatively, you can tune in via Mercedes' social media channels, where they have promised 'backstage coverage' of the event.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

The 2026 season gets underway at the beginning of March at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The first two practice sessions that weekend take place on March 6, before the grand prix kicks off on Sunday, March 8.

When are the 2026 F1 car launches?

When are the F1 2026 car launches? Team Location Date How to watch Red Bull Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube Racing Bulls Detroit, USA January 15 Red Bull Racing website, YouTube Haas Online January 19 Haas F1 website and social pages Audi Berlin, Germany January 20 YouTube, Audi social channels Ferrari Maranello, Italy January 23 YouTube, Ferrari social media pages Alpine Barcelona, Spain January 23 YouTube, Alpine social media pages Mercedes Online February 2 Mercedes social channels Williams Grove February 3 TBC Cadillac Santa Clara, USA February 8 Cadillac F1 website, YouTube Aston Martin TBC February 9 TBC McLaren Bahrain and Online February 9 TBC

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner declares ‘unfinished business’ in F1 as Red Bull warned of Max Verstappen exit

Related