F1 2026: DRS was 'f*****g idiot-proof', the replacement is not - that is bad for fans

F1's replacement of DRS is not a good look for the sport, making it more complicated for fans to understand, and more complicated for the drivers themselves too.

The drag reduction system (DRS) was in use in F1 between 2011 and 2025, designed to try and increase the number of overtakes in the sport but actually leading to long so-called 'DRS trains' forming at many races, with drivers struggling to get past each other.

DRS was a simple concept, an opening slot in the rear wing that would decrease drag and therefore allow a car to go faster when attempting to overtake the car ahead.

The clever contraption equated to about an extra 10-12km/h in 2025, and did make overtakes look particularly easy on occasion.

DRS could only be used when a driver was within one second of the car ahead in a particular zone of the track, with each circuit on the calendar having anywhere between one to four DRS zones.

But in 2026 we wave goodbye to DRS, and say hello to a new system that has already seen Lewis Hamilton look like me when I attempt to play any of the F1 video games.

What is replacing DRS in F1?

Two things, actually, and both are pretty complicated.

First of all, we have 'active aerodynamics'. These are movable front and rear wings and so act in a similar way to the old DRS in that drag is reduced at certain sections of the track.

But unlike DRS, these can be used no matter how far behind another car you are, and there will be designated zones for the use of active aero. Therefore, it may act like DRS in its mechanics, but it's not going to be strictly for overtaking.

Confused yet? Well, the active aero is split into two modes for drivers - straight mode and corner mode - just to make it even more confusing. Straight mode is when the front and rear wing flaps open to reduce overall drag and increases top speed, which will be made available to all drivers. Corner mode - you guessed it - takes place at the corners, where the front and rear wing flaps close which increases downforce and therefore cornering speeds.

So we've worked out that this isn't necessarily the DRS replacement even though it looks and sounds like DRS. So what is?

Well, there's a new 'overtake mode', which is what can be used when a driver is within one second of the car ahead at a particular detection point.

These activation points will then trigger more electrical energy to aid overtaking or defence. Drivers will push a 'Boost' button to activate the mode, but only if they have enough charge of battery, and they can use it all at once or spread it across a lap, depending on their preference.

It's all part of the new power unit rules which feature a much greater emphasis on electrical energy. F1 engines will remain a 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid, but the internal combustion engine output has been cut and electrical power tripled, basically meaning there is a 50:50 split between the two power sources.

The car’s energy recovery system (ERS, not to be confused with DRS because that has now gone) can now recharge the battery with twice as much energy per lap.

New DRS replacement is too confusing

I think I need a lie down after explaining all of that.

And it seems as though that's the general feeling among F1 fans too, with the new rules and regulations seemingly going to take us quite some time to get our heads around.

Red Flags podcast host Matt Elisofon said on the latest edition of his podcast: "So now I'm following, you have these movable aero flaps, you have regular boost, you have an attack boost - so you have two boosts. This is the thing; this is confusing just to say.

"DRS was f*****g simple. He's within a second, you can see the flap open, it was very f*****g simple. It had its problems but at least it was f*****g idiot proof.

"Here's what I'm worried about, it might be fun for the drivers, it's gonna be fun for Max Verstappen because he's smart, going to be fun for Carlos Sainz because he's smart, but for me and even for smart fans who can't f*****g see the battery, how are we going to follow?"

A lot of swearing in there, but the point stands up. How are F1 fans going to be able to follow exactly how the drivers are deploying their new-found 'overtake' mode and active aerodynamics?

