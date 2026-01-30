Martin Brundle 'not impressed' by F1 2026 testing decision

F1 broadcasting legend Martin Brundle has thrown shade at F1 for not allowing media personnel at the private shakedown in Barcelona.

The FIA and F1 have scheduled 11 days of testing ahead of the 2026 season, with the five-day Barcelona shakedown being followed by two three-day events in Bahrain in February.

This is to allow teams to try and get used to the new regulation changes, which are the most comprehensive since the 2014 season.

But the first five days in Barcelona are behind closed doors, meaning no fans have access to the event, and very limited media personnel are allowed in the paddock.

F1 even cut data feeds after the first day, meaning there are no official lap times coming out of the event.

Now, Brundle has said he's 'not impressed' by the fact it has been so secretive, following lots of criticism that fans are being shut out of the test.

"Annoyingly, the cars are on the track and we’re not allowed to go and see them and I’m not very impressed by that," Brundle told Sky's testing highlights show this week.

"But I am very impressed by how the teams have largely got their acts together and just got on with it," he added.

2026 pre-season testing on TV

During this private shakedown at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the only TV show on offer is a one-hour Sky Sports F1 reaction programme aired each day on the Sky F1 channel at 9pm (GMT). These shows are then also uploaded to YouTube so fans can watch them back.

The other six days of testing coming up in February, however, will have at least some live coverage, with the first three-day event in Bahrain having the last hour of each day live on Sky Sports F1 and F1TV.

But coverage each day will still be limited to one hour - starting at 3pm UK time each day (10am Eastern, 7am Pacific, 4pm CET).

The second round of testing at the Bahrain International Circuit will take place between February 18 and February 20.

Testing will take place between 10am and 7pm local time (AST) each day, split into morning and afternoon sessions. For viewers in the UK, testing starts at 7am and finishes at 4pm (GMT). Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the full days' testing each day live with commentary and highlights also available on F1’s YouTube channel.

