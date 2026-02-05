Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are reportedly spending time together in Los Angeles.

Iconic American media personality and businesswoman Kardashian is best known for her hit Disney + show Keeping up with the Kardashians in which she and the family document their lives.

That has run for 20 seasons, and also features mum Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Hamilton, on the other hand, is the most successful F1 driver in history, and is believed to be single following a previous high-profile relationship with Nicole Scherzinger.

Now, as yet unconfirmed rumours have suggested that Kardashian and Hamilton could be dating, with it being reported that the pair shared a room at the high-end Cotswolds hotel.

Earlier this week, we got another update with US celeb news outlet TMZ reporting that the pair had moved on to Paris.

Hamilton and Kardashian also both recently attended Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Colorado, with the pair snapped leaving the event separately.

Now, The Sun is suggesting that Hamilton and Kardashian are now in Los Angeles, where Hamilton is meeting up with his long-time friend Kris Jenner, Kardashian's mum, with it being reported that she 'approves' of Hamilton and Kardashian spending time together.

Hamilton gearing up for crucial 2026 season

While Hamilton may be enjoying his winter break now, the Ferrari star will soon be back in action in 2026.

The Barcelona shakedown saw the 41-year-old claim the fastest time of the week, and there are two more pre-season testing events coming up in February in Bahrain.

After that, attentions switch to the 2026 season proper, with new regulations sweeping into the sport which may see Hamilton able to challenge higher up the grid.

The seven-time champion was unable to secure a single grand prix podium in his first season with Ferrari in 2025, and will be excited to drive the new generation of F1 cars, in the final year of his current Ferrari contract.

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

Hamilton and Ferrari will be back in action properly when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix.

The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT and 11pm ET, with practice and qualifying taking place on the Friday and Saturday that weekend.

