Lewis Hamilton claps back after Donald Trump criticism

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton is no stranger to fighting hard for what he believes is right, and he appears to be taking on the biggest fish of all in US President Donald Trump this week.

The 41-year-old seven-time world champion was among more than 70,000 fans who attended Super Bowl LX in California on Sunday night, alongside rumoured new girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The big game was won 29-13 by the Seattle Seahawks as they became world champions by defeating the New England Patriots. But it was an underwhelming matchup, and largely overshadowed by the incredible halftime show put on by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

The 31-year-old - real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio - preached a message of unity as he performed a 13-minute set entirely in Spanish. The breathtaking performance included cameos from the likes of Lady GaGa, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Cardi B and Ricky Martin.

The NFL’s decision to book Bad Bunny for the halftime show created a storm from the moment it was announced, particularly from the Trump administration in the White House.

And in the aftermath of Sunday night’s performance, Trump was ultra-critical as he posted to social media platform Truth.

F1 TESTING 2026: Bahrain schedule, start times and how to watch live

Trump critical of Bad Bunny halftime show

The 79-year-old Republican leader wrote: “The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.

“This “Show” is just a “slap in the face” to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day - including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD “

Hamilton enjoyed the show alongside Kardashian as they watched Sunday’s game from a luxury suite high above the field at Levi’s Stadium, and he later admitted it had given him ‘goosebumps’.

The Ferrari megastar waited 24 hours before providing a considered and passionate take on what he had seen. And it was directly at odds with Trump’s verdict.

Hamilton on diversity and love over hate

Hamilton said: “That was one of THE most important Super Bowl halftime shows in history. In a world and a country led by people whose only goal is to encourage division, we witnessed an artist stand amongst a diverse group of people, on the same level, with a message of togetherness. It gave me goosebumps.

“I have the highest respect for Benito and this show he put on. A show that wasn’t about himself, but about the people. I’m truly so inspired. I don’t speak Spanish, but his message of unity resonated deeply. Seeing the Grenada flag made me feel instantly connected. My family is from there. The Caribbean is home. Like he said, the only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

Hamilton is back in F1 today (Wednesday February 11) as he begins pre-season testing with Ferrari. He will be in action in the morning session in Bahrain.

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 boss to miss Bahrain testing

Related