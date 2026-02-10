F1 2026 Bahrain Testing: Driver lineups and timetable for all 11 teams

The first round of official pre-season testing for the 2026 F1 championship begins TODAY (Wednesday, February 11) at the Bahrain International Circuit.

We have already seen 10 teams debut their new machinery out on track thanks to last month's private pre-season shakedown in Barcelona, where only Williams failed to make it to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya at all.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets on the final day of the January shakedown, but due to the testing taking place behind closed doors, none of the timings were official.

This week however, the lap count and times are expected to be made available to the public and Sky Sports F1 will also be providing live coverage of the final hour of testing between February 11 and February 13, as well as broadcasting testing wraps and Ted's Testing Notebook shows each evening.

When will each each team and their drivers be in action in Bahrain?

So, when will the drivers be taking to the track this week to test out all the changes on their lighter, smaller cars following the regulations overhaul?

Each team have chosen to either split their driver duo up for the morning and afternoon testing sessions, or dedicate an entire day to each of their drivers. And we now have full details for day one for every single team.

This week's pre-season testing will take place between 10am and 7pm local time (AST) which translates to 7am until 4pm GMT, meaning the final hour testing broadcast will begin at 3pm on Sky F1.

Bahrain F1 Testing Lineup Team Wed AM Wed PM Thu AM Thu PM Fri AM Fri PM McLaren Piastri Norris Norris Norris Piastri Piastri Mercedes Russell Antonelli Antonelli Russell Russell Antonelli Red Bull Verstappen Verstappen Hadjar Hadjar Verstappen Hadjar Ferrari Hamilton Leclerc TBC TBC TBC TBC Williams Sainz Albon Albon Sainz Sainz Albon Racing Bulls Lindblad Lindblad Lawson Lindblad Lawson Lawson Aston Martin Stroll Stroll Alonso Alonso Stroll Stroll Haas Ocon Ocon Bearman Bearman Bearman Ocon Audi Bortoleto Hulkenberg Hulkenberg Bortoleto Bortoleto Hulkenberg Alpine Colapinto Gasly Gasly Gasly Colapinto Colapinto Cadillac Bottas Perez Perez Bottas Bottas Perez

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

After the first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain this week, the second round will continue from February 18 until February 20.

All 11 teams will then be in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.

