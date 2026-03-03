F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF

Aston Martin's woes may have just been attributed to Adrian Newey by their F1 power unit partner Honda.

During pre-season testing in Bahrain, Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll claimed his new car was 'four seconds' behind the top teams, while they were forced to leave testing early on the Friday.

As problems continue to crop up for Honda and Aston Martin, the full impact of Newey's bombshell arrival at the squad has been revealed, with one Honda spokesperson claiming that the former Red Bull star requested the PU manufacturer change 'everything' upon his official arrival to Aston Martin last year.

Aston Martin may retire DELIBERATELY in first F1 race at Australian Grand Prix

Aston Martin's F1 2026 problems are such that the team are already considering an early retirement from the Australian Grand Prix, according to reports in Italian media.

A pretty damning report from Motorsport.It has suggested that the team are struggling to even have the parts to take to the track for the season-opening Australian GP.

They report that the team have considered not showing up at all for this weekend's race, but that the fines that they would face for that as part of the Concorde Agreement means that this consideration was ruled out.

FIA president confirms he is 'assessing' Middle East F1 races after Iran missile attacks

The FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has released a statement regarding F1's races in the Middle East after Iranian missile attacks.

The US and Israel began a bombing campaign in Iran on Saturday, with Iran retaliating by launching strikes targeting a number of US bases in nearby countries.

One of these countries was Bahrain, where last weekend F1 tyre manufacturer Pirelli were scheduled to conduct a tyre test.

Former F1 star crashes out of debut on his FIRST lap

A former F1 star has crashed out on the first lap of his debut in American racing series IndyCar.

Now racing for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team having signed a full-time contract with them to return to single-seater racing, Mick Schumacher had been looking to make an impression at this weekend's Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

However, the young German could only qualify down in 21st, despite his team-mates being up in ninth and 18th respectively, having been knocked out in the first part of the IndyCar qualifying session.

Ferrari F1 2026 Season Preview: Lewis Hamilton can finally win record eighth title

Ferrari have been the butt of the joke in Formula 1 for quite a few years now, sadly much of it self-inflicted as they find new ways to shoot themselves in the foot season after season.

Not even Lewis Hamilton could turn that narrative around in his first campaign for them in 2025 having made the shock decision to leave Mercedes, with the Brit suffering his worst season in the sport by going the whole year without a podium for the first time ever and being soundly beaten by team-mate Charles Leclerc.

However, while 2025 was a bruising one for Ferrari, a far more promising winter gives them hope that they can come out as a title challenger in 2026. We’ve been here before of course…

