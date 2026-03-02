FIA president confirms he is 'assessing' Middle East F1 races after Iran missile attacks

The FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has released a statement regarding F1's races in the Middle East after Iranian missile attacks.

The US and Israel began a bombing campaign in Iran on Saturday, with Iran retaliating by launching strikes targeting a number of US bases in nearby countries.

One of these countries was Bahrain, where last weekend F1 tyre manufacturer Pirelli were scheduled to conduct a tyre test.

The tests were cancelled, and a statement from Pirelli read: "The two days of development tests for wet-weather compounds, scheduled for today and tomorrow at the Bahrain International Circuit, have been cancelled for security reasons following the evolving international situation.

"All Pirelli personnel currently in Manama are safe in their hotels. The company is working to ensure their safety and arrange their return to Italy and the UK as soon as possible."

F1 also released a statement to soothe fears the upcoming calendar would be affected, and said: "Our next three races are in Australia, China and Japan not in the Middle East – those races are not for a number of weeks. As always we closely monitor any situation like this and work closely with relevant authorities."

FIA president issues statement

Now, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulaymen has confirmed he is assessing races in the Middle East, which includes the Bahrain (April 12) and Saudi Arabian GP (April 19).

In a statement provided to GPFans, he said: "As President of the FIA, my thoughts are with all those affected by the recent events in the Middle East. We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and stand with the families and communities impacted.

"At this moment of uncertainty, we hope for calm, safety, and a swift return to stability. Dialogue and the protection of civilians must remain priorities.

"We are in close contact with our Member Clubs, championship promoters, teams, and colleagues on the ground as we monitor developments carefully and responsibly.

"Safety and wellbeing will guide our decisions as we assess the forthcoming events scheduled there for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA Formula One World Championship. Our organisation is built on unity and shared purpose. That unity matters now more than ever."

