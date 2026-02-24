F1 Australian Grand Prix winners: The complete all-time list for every race at Adelaide and Melbourne
The new F1 season will once again get under way with the 2026 Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit in 2026, as an iconic event writes a new chapter in the sport’s rich history.
Lando Norris begins the year as the reigning world champion after giving McLaren its first Drivers’ Championship since Lewis Hamilton back in 2008. He will face mighty competition in 2026 from the likes of Hamilton, four-time champion Max Verstappen and title favourite George Russell.
Australia is now the recognised starting point for a 24-race odyssey which will again provide drama from March to December. But it hasn’t always been that way.
Adelaide (again with a street circuit) played host to the race from its inception in 1985 before Melbourne took over in 1996.
Many of the sport’s greatest names have taken the chequered flag on this terrific street circuit in the city’s suburbs, and another name will be added on Sunday March 8 when the race takes place for the 40th time.
Australian Grand Prix winners - all-time list
The full list of winners in Australia looks like this:
|Year
|Circuit
|Winning Driver
|Winning Team
|1985
|Adelaide
|Keke Rosberg
|Williams
|1986
|Adelaide
|Alain Prost
|McLaren
|1987
|Adelaide
|Gerhard Berger
|Ferrari
|1988
|Adelaide
|Alain Prost
|McLaren
|1989
|Adelaide
|Thierry Boutsen
|Williams
|1990
|Adelaide
|Nelson Piquet
|Benetton
|1991
|Adelaide
|Ayrton Senna
|McLaren
|1992
|Adelaide
|Gerhard Berger
|McLaren
|1993
|Adelaide
|Ayrton Senna
|McLaren
|1994
|Adelaide
|Nigel Mansell
|Williams
|1995
|Adelaide
|Damon Hill
|Williams
|1996
|Melbourne
|Damon Hill
|Williams
|1997
|Melbourne
|David Coulthard
|McLaren
|1998
|Melbourne
|Mika Häkkinen
|McLaren
|1999
|Melbourne
|Eddie Irvine
|Ferrari
|2000
|Melbourne
|Michael Schumacher
|Ferrari
|2001
|Melbourne
|Michael Schumacher
|Ferrari
|2002
|Melbourne
|Michael Schumacher
|Ferrari
|2003
|Melbourne
|David Coulthard
|McLaren
|2004
|Melbourne
|Michael Schumacher
|Ferrari
|2005
|Melbourne
|Giancarlo Fisichella
|Renault
|2006
|Melbourne
|Fernando Alonso
|Renault
|2007
|Melbourne
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Ferrari
|2008
|Melbourne
|Lewis Hamilton
|McLaren
|2009
|Melbourne
|Jenson Button
|Brawn
|2010
|Melbourne
|Jenson Button
|McLaren
|2011
|Melbourne
|Sebastian Vettel
|Red Bull
|2012
|Melbourne
|Jenson Button
|McLaren
|2013
|Melbourne
|Kimi Räikkönen
|Lotus
|2014
|Melbourne
|Nico Rosberg
|Mercedes
|2015
|Melbourne
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|2016
|Melbourne
|Nico Rosberg
|Mercedes
|2017
|Melbourne
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|2018
|Melbourne
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|2019
|Melbourne
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|2022
|Melbourne
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|2023
|Melbourne
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2024
|Melbourne
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|2025
|Melbourne
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
NB: The race did not take place in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID pandemic.
Which driver has won most Australian Grands Prix?
The great Michael Schumacher has the edge here with four victories for Ferrari in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2004.
Jenson Button (2009, 2010 and 2012) and Sebastian Vettel (2011, 2017 and 2018) both have three victories each.
Lewis Hamilton meanwhile has claimed two of his 105 Grand Prix victories in Melbourne - in 2008 and 2015.
Which team has the most wins?
Ferrari and McLaren head the roll of honour for constructors in Australia, with 11 wins each.
Youngest Australian Grand Prix winner?
Sebastian Vettel was just 23 years old when he claimed his first Melbourne victory for Red Bull in 2011. His two later successes in 2017 and 2018 came in the red of Ferrari.
Oldest Australian Grand Prix winner?
The brilliant British star Nigel Mansell was 41 years old when he triumphed for Williams in Adelaide back in 1994.
