The new F1 season will once again get under way with the 2026 Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit in 2026, as an iconic event writes a new chapter in the sport’s rich history.

Lando Norris begins the year as the reigning world champion after giving McLaren its first Drivers’ Championship since Lewis Hamilton back in 2008. He will face mighty competition in 2026 from the likes of Hamilton, four-time champion Max Verstappen and title favourite George Russell.

Australia is now the recognised starting point for a 24-race odyssey which will again provide drama from March to December. But it hasn’t always been that way.

Adelaide (again with a street circuit) played host to the race from its inception in 1985 before Melbourne took over in 1996.

Many of the sport’s greatest names have taken the chequered flag on this terrific street circuit in the city’s suburbs, and another name will be added on Sunday March 8 when the race takes place for the 40th time.

Australian Grand Prix winners - all-time list

The full list of winners in Australia looks like this:

Year Circuit Winning Driver Winning Team 1985 Adelaide Keke Rosberg Williams 1986 Adelaide Alain Prost McLaren 1987 Adelaide Gerhard Berger Ferrari 1988 Adelaide Alain Prost McLaren 1989 Adelaide Thierry Boutsen Williams 1990 Adelaide Nelson Piquet Benetton 1991 Adelaide Ayrton Senna McLaren 1992 Adelaide Gerhard Berger McLaren 1993 Adelaide Ayrton Senna McLaren 1994 Adelaide Nigel Mansell Williams 1995 Adelaide Damon Hill Williams 1996 Melbourne Damon Hill Williams 1997 Melbourne David Coulthard McLaren 1998 Melbourne Mika Häkkinen McLaren 1999 Melbourne Eddie Irvine Ferrari 2000 Melbourne Michael Schumacher Ferrari 2001 Melbourne Michael Schumacher Ferrari 2002 Melbourne Michael Schumacher Ferrari 2003 Melbourne David Coulthard McLaren 2004 Melbourne Michael Schumacher Ferrari 2005 Melbourne Giancarlo Fisichella Renault 2006 Melbourne Fernando Alonso Renault 2007 Melbourne Kimi Räikkönen Ferrari 2008 Melbourne Lewis Hamilton McLaren 2009 Melbourne Jenson Button Brawn 2010 Melbourne Jenson Button McLaren 2011 Melbourne Sebastian Vettel Red Bull 2012 Melbourne Jenson Button McLaren 2013 Melbourne Kimi Räikkönen Lotus 2014 Melbourne Nico Rosberg Mercedes 2015 Melbourne Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2016 Melbourne Nico Rosberg Mercedes 2017 Melbourne Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 2018 Melbourne Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 2019 Melbourne Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 2022 Melbourne Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2023 Melbourne Max Verstappen Red Bull 2024 Melbourne Carlos Sainz Ferrari 2025 Melbourne Lando Norris McLaren

NB: The race did not take place in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID pandemic.

Which driver has won most Australian Grands Prix?

The great Michael Schumacher has the edge here with four victories for Ferrari in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2004.

Jenson Button (2009, 2010 and 2012) and Sebastian Vettel (2011, 2017 and 2018) both have three victories each.

Lewis Hamilton meanwhile has claimed two of his 105 Grand Prix victories in Melbourne - in 2008 and 2015.

Which team has the most wins?

Ferrari and McLaren head the roll of honour for constructors in Australia, with 11 wins each.

Youngest Australian Grand Prix winner?

Sebastian Vettel was just 23 years old when he claimed his first Melbourne victory for Red Bull in 2011. His two later successes in 2017 and 2018 came in the red of Ferrari.

Oldest Australian Grand Prix winner?

The brilliant British star Nigel Mansell was 41 years old when he triumphed for Williams in Adelaide back in 1994.

