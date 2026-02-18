Aston Martin handed fresh headache as testing issue sparks red flag

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll caused a red flag at the Bahrain International Circuit on day one of the second three-day pre-season F1 test at the track, as the team's struggles continue.

Aston Martin are hoping that the new regulation changes will mean that they can challenge nearer to the front in 2026, and team principal Adrian Newey has been hugely influential in their 2026 car design.

But Newey - who has claimed 25 championships already across his illustrious career - has already tempered Aston Martin's expectations, suggesting that they won't be where they want to be until two or three years into these regulations.

And at last week's test, Stroll suggested Aston Martin were as far as four seconds behind the top of the order, and the team were hoping for a better week this time around in the final three days of testing before the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

But during Wednesday's afternoon session, Stroll veered off into the gravel at Turn 11, causing a brief red flag, in an incident that Sky Sports F1's Anthony Davidson described as 'definitely not driver error'.

"That’s not driver error at all," Davidson said, before adding: "It sounded like he lost drive if anything."

The session was red flagged for just 10 minutes, so did not impact too heavily on the other teams' running in the afternoon.

Aston Martin's 2026 testing struggles

Not only have Aston Martin looked slow so far in pre-season testing, but they have also suffered from a number of issues that have left them unable to get in as many laps as they would have wanted to.

In Barcelona, the team did not get out of the garage properly until the final day, while in part one of the Bahrain testing marathon, the team had their drivers in the garage for large periods.

They have entered 2026 with a radical aerodynamic car design, however, and there is hope that Newey has got the regulations reset right, even if they are suffering teething issues in testing.

What's more, the team are also beginning a new power unit partnership with Honda, who previously claimed two constructors' championships and four drivers' titles as Red Bull's power unit partner between 2019 and 2025.

