'Doesn't matter if we're P10': Ferrari boss urges patience for 2026
'Doesn't matter if we're P10': Ferrari boss urges patience for 2026
Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur has urged fans to be patient ahead of the 2026 season.
Next year presents a golden opportunity for Ferrari to recalibrate after a dismal 2025, switching off development in April to focus on the 2026 car.
While this doesn't necessarily guarantee success ahead of their rivals, Vasseur isn't concerned if strong results don't materialise during the first race weekend in Melbourne.
According to Autosport, Vasseur claimed that the 2026 season will be decided by those who develop their car best throughout the year, and that the result in Melbourne may not dictate the rest of the season.
"Next year it won't be about the first picture of the season, it won't be all about the classification of Australia, it will be a lot about the capacity for quick development," Vasseur explained.
"The season won't be over in Australia for sure, it doesn't matter if we are P1 or P10, but it will be a long way until the end, it will be a long way for everybody."
Will Ferrari gamble work?
As to whether the sacrifice in April will be worth it, Vasseur remains none the wiser, but claimed the more time spent on 2026 the better the pay off.
"I have no clue. Our sport is a comparison. I can do a good job, but if someone did a better job, I look stupid," he continued.
"We are pushing at the limit, and we are trying to do the best, and for sure, the more time you are spending on the project, the better you will be.
"But I don't know if McLaren, Red Bull or Alpine is in front of us. Nobody knows, and I think the most important thing is not to spend time to try and understand if the others are in front or behind."
At the season ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, F1 boss Stefano Domenicali spoke to Sky Sports' Craig Slater and addressed Ferrari, backing them heading into the 2026 season.
“You know, I'm a positive guy. I think that there's no need to cry. There's no need to always be negative. They need to have a plan. And I'm sure that Fred and Lewis and Charles have a plan, and that's what's important," he said.
READ MORE: Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover
Related
Latest News
Max Verstappen reflects on 'tough' 2025 in New Year message
- 22 minutes ago
'Doesn't matter if we're P10': Ferrari boss urges patience for 2026
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton and Leclerc warned as Ferrari legend unleashes 'anger'
- 2 hours ago
George Russell makes Michael Schumacher F1 title vow
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton hits career LOW after being excluded by rivals
- Today 17:52
F1 star raises thousands for breast cancer research
- Today 14:58
Most read
Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision
- 13 december
Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus
- 12 december
Christian Horner 'offering' £665million for F1 team takeover
- Yesterday 18:55
Lewis Hamilton fine could now be handed to Max Verstappen after FIA gala absence
- 12 december
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton replacement 'chosen' as Ferrari boss hints at reshuffle
- 21 december
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari F1 replacement 'identified'
- 21 december