F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets as Lewis Hamilton goes MIA after unveiling new Ferrari trick

Lewis Hamilton's second day of F1 testing at the Bahrain Grand Prix was disrupted by a lengthy delay after debuting Ferrari's new rear wing trick.

The seven-time champion was stuck in the garage for two and a half hours after he demonstrated his rotational rear wing in the morning, with the screens up as the Ferrari team worked on his car.

With nine minutes remaining of the session, Hamilton finally jumped back into the car to gain more mileage, but emerged from the morning with only five laps to his name.

Ferrari's issue during the session remains unknown, but Hamilton's standing start at the end of the session was completed without further injury to his SF-26 (and with lightning quick speed in comparison to his Mercedes and McLaren rivals).

Elsewhere on the track, Max Verstappen returned to the RB22 after sitting out of Wednesday's sessions, setting the second fastest time of a 1:33.584 and completing 56 laps. It was Lando Norris and McLaren who were quickest in the opening morning on Thursday, setting a best time of 1:33.453.

Mercedes once again looked as cool as a cucumber however, and were already practicing their pit stops on George Russell's car, even testing the eventuality of a five-second time penalty. A sure sign their testing run-plan has been a success.

F1 Testing Results - Bahrain Week Two - Day Two

F1 Pre-season testing results: Day two Position Driver Team Time Laps completed 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:33.453 72 laps 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:33.584 56 laps 3 George Russell Mercedes 1:34.111 77 laps 4 Alex Albon Williams 1:35.130 71 laps 5 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:35.263 29 laps 6 Ollie Bearman Haas 1:35.279 69 laps 7 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:35.506 54 laps 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:36.959 27 laps 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:37.472 40 laps 10 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:39.670 5 laps 11 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:40.193 58 laps

Who's driving for the F1 teams in Bahrain?

Bahrain F1 Testing Lineup Team Wed AM Wed PM Thu AM Thu PM Fri AM Fri PM McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Oscar Piastri Lando Norris Mercedes Kimi Antonelli George Russell George Russell Kimi Antonelli Kimi Antonelli George Russell Red Bull Isack Hadjar Isack Hadjar Max Verstappen Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar Max Verstappen Ferrari Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton TBC TBC TBC TBC Williams Alex Albon Carlos Sainz Alex Albon Alex Albon Carlos Sainz Carlos Sainz Racing Bulls Arvid Lindblad Liam Lawson Liam Lawson Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad Arvid Lindblad Aston Martin Lance Stroll Fernando Alonso Fernando Alonso Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Lance Stroll Haas Esteban Ocon Oliver Bearman Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon Esteban Ocon Oliver Bearman Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Gabriel Bortoleto Nico Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Alpine Franco Colapinto Pierre Gasly Pierre Gasly Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto Franco Colapinto Cadillac Sergio Perez Valtteri Bottas Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez Sergio Perez Valtteri Bottas

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

After the first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain took place between February 11 and 13, the second round continues this week between February 18 and February 20.

All 11 teams will then be back in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.

