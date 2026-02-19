close global

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Bahrain, 2026

F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets as Lewis Hamilton goes MIA after unveiling new Ferrari trick

Sheona Mountford
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Bahrain, 2026

Lewis Hamilton's second day of F1 testing at the Bahrain Grand Prix was disrupted by a lengthy delay after debuting Ferrari's new rear wing trick.

The seven-time champion was stuck in the garage for two and a half hours after he demonstrated his rotational rear wing in the morning, with the screens up as the Ferrari team worked on his car.

With nine minutes remaining of the session, Hamilton finally jumped back into the car to gain more mileage, but emerged from the morning with only five laps to his name.

Ferrari's issue during the session remains unknown, but Hamilton's standing start at the end of the session was completed without further injury to his SF-26 (and with lightning quick speed in comparison to his Mercedes and McLaren rivals).

Elsewhere on the track, Max Verstappen returned to the RB22 after sitting out of Wednesday's sessions, setting the second fastest time of a 1:33.584 and completing 56 laps. It was Lando Norris and McLaren who were quickest in the opening morning on Thursday, setting a best time of 1:33.453.

Mercedes once again looked as cool as a cucumber however, and were already practicing their pit stops on George Russell's car, even testing the eventuality of a five-second time penalty. A sure sign their testing run-plan has been a success.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton questioned as Ferrari take advantage of 2026 'loophole'

F1 Testing Results - Bahrain Week Two - Day Two

F1 Pre-season testing results: Day two
Position Driver Team Time Laps completed
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:33.45372 laps
2Max VerstappenRed Bull1:33.58456 laps
3George RussellMercedes1:34.11177 laps
4Alex AlbonWilliams1:35.13071 laps
5Gabriel BortoletoAudi1:35.26329 laps
6Ollie BearmanHaas1:35.27969 laps
7Franco ColapintoAlpine1:35.50654 laps
8Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:36.95927 laps
9Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:37.47240 laps
10Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:39.6705 laps
11Valtteri BottasCadillac1:40.19358 laps

Who's driving for the F1 teams in Bahrain?

Bahrain F1 Testing Lineup
Team Wed AM Wed PM Thu AM Thu PM Fri AM Fri PM
McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Oscar Piastri Lando Norris
Mercedes Kimi Antonelli George Russell George Russell Kimi Antonelli Kimi Antonelli George Russell
Red Bull Isack Hadjar Isack Hadjar Max Verstappen Max Verstappen Isack Hadjar Max Verstappen
Ferrari Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton TBC TBC TBC TBC
Williams Alex Albon Carlos Sainz Alex Albon Alex Albon Carlos Sainz Carlos Sainz
Racing Bulls Arvid Lindblad Liam Lawson Liam Lawson Liam Lawson Arvid Lindblad Arvid Lindblad
Aston Martin Lance Stroll Fernando Alonso Fernando Alonso Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Lance Stroll
Haas Esteban Ocon Oliver Bearman Oliver Bearman Esteban Ocon Esteban Ocon Oliver Bearman
Audi Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto Gabriel Bortoleto Nico Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine Franco Colapinto Pierre Gasly Pierre Gasly Pierre Gasly Franco Colapinto Franco Colapinto
Cadillac Sergio Perez Valtteri Bottas Valtteri Bottas Sergio Perez Sergio Perez Valtteri Bottas

When does the 2026 F1 season start?

After the first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain took place between February 11 and 13, the second round continues this week between February 18 and February 20.

All 11 teams will then be back in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.

READ MORE: FIA announce outcome of F1 commission meeting as verdict issued over 2026 regulation changes

