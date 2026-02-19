F1 Testing Results: Bahrain timesheets as Lewis Hamilton goes MIA after unveiling new Ferrari trick
Lewis Hamilton's second day of F1 testing at the Bahrain Grand Prix was disrupted by a lengthy delay after debuting Ferrari's new rear wing trick.
The seven-time champion was stuck in the garage for two and a half hours after he demonstrated his rotational rear wing in the morning, with the screens up as the Ferrari team worked on his car.
With nine minutes remaining of the session, Hamilton finally jumped back into the car to gain more mileage, but emerged from the morning with only five laps to his name.
Ferrari's issue during the session remains unknown, but Hamilton's standing start at the end of the session was completed without further injury to his SF-26 (and with lightning quick speed in comparison to his Mercedes and McLaren rivals).
Elsewhere on the track, Max Verstappen returned to the RB22 after sitting out of Wednesday's sessions, setting the second fastest time of a 1:33.584 and completing 56 laps. It was Lando Norris and McLaren who were quickest in the opening morning on Thursday, setting a best time of 1:33.453.
Mercedes once again looked as cool as a cucumber however, and were already practicing their pit stops on George Russell's car, even testing the eventuality of a five-second time penalty. A sure sign their testing run-plan has been a success.
F1 Testing Results - Bahrain Week Two - Day Two
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps completed
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:33.453
|72 laps
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:33.584
|56 laps
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:34.111
|77 laps
|4
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:35.130
|71 laps
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:35.263
|29 laps
|6
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|1:35.279
|69 laps
|7
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:35.506
|54 laps
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:36.959
|27 laps
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:37.472
|40 laps
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:39.670
|5 laps
|11
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:40.193
|58 laps
Who's driving for the F1 teams in Bahrain?
|Team
|Wed AM
|Wed PM
|Thu AM
|Thu PM
|Fri AM
|Fri PM
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Oscar Piastri
|Lando Norris
|Mercedes
|Kimi Antonelli
|George Russell
|George Russell
|Kimi Antonelli
|Kimi Antonelli
|George Russell
|Red Bull
|Isack Hadjar
|Isack Hadjar
|Max Verstappen
|Max Verstappen
|Isack Hadjar
|Max Verstappen
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|Lewis Hamilton
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Williams
|Alex Albon
|Carlos Sainz
|Alex Albon
|Alex Albon
|Carlos Sainz
|Carlos Sainz
|Racing Bulls
|Arvid Lindblad
|Liam Lawson
|Liam Lawson
|Liam Lawson
|Arvid Lindblad
|Arvid Lindblad
|Aston Martin
|Lance Stroll
|Fernando Alonso
|Fernando Alonso
|Fernando Alonso
|Lance Stroll
|Lance Stroll
|Haas
|Esteban Ocon
|Oliver Bearman
|Oliver Bearman
|Esteban Ocon
|Esteban Ocon
|Oliver Bearman
|Audi
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Alpine
|Franco Colapinto
|Pierre Gasly
|Pierre Gasly
|Pierre Gasly
|Franco Colapinto
|Franco Colapinto
|Cadillac
|Sergio Perez
|Valtteri Bottas
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sergio Perez
|Sergio Perez
|Valtteri Bottas
When does the 2026 F1 season start?
After the first round of pre-season tests in Bahrain took place between February 11 and 13, the second round continues this week between February 18 and February 20.
All 11 teams will then be back in action when the 2026 season starts in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix. The first race of the year takes place on March 8 at 3pm local time (AEDT), 4am GMT, and 11pm ET.
READ MORE: FIA announce outcome of F1 commission meeting as verdict issued over 2026 regulation changes
