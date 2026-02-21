Four-time champion Max Verstappen has explained exactly how the 2026 season would need to pan out in order for him to call time on his F1 career.

The Dutchman has made no effort to keep his honest opinion of the new F1 cars quiet, especially having put in the laps during pre-season testing in Bahrain this month.

With just two weeks to go until the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Verstappen is keeping F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali on his toes with his frequent complaints.

The Dutchman told multiple media outlets that thanks to the latest chassis and power unit regulations overhaul, the new era of cars make F1 feel more like 'Formula E on steroids'.

Verstappen then doubled down on his opinion, saying that the 2026 cars were his 'least favourite' generation so far.

So, will Verstappen's concerns be remedied or should the sport be worried that Red Bull's star driver might be pushed into an early retirement?

Will Verstappen push through after F1 2026 concerns?

The 28-year-old's criticism of the new cars and the complicated management style now required to drive them, has sparked speculation about how long he will stick around for if he no longer enjoys driving F1 machinery.

After flirting with Mercedes last year, Verstappen confirmed his intentions of remaining at Red Bull for the near future, and though his contract currently runs until the end of 2028, who's to say he wouldn't leave before then?

Well, the champion told De Telegraaf in Bahrain that things would have to go pretty badly this year for the new cars to cause him to quit.

"Everything would have to turn out very negatively for that to happen," Verstappen said.

"But that's not the case," he continued: "I'm just going to keep going."

"If I don't like something, it doesn't mean I don't want to do it. As a purist or car enthusiast, would I have preferred different regulations? Yes.

"But I also know that this is how it is and that I always want to get the most out of it. I also really enjoy working with everyone here and now having our own engine. So there are nice things too."

