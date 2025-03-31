Hamilton reveals crucial health routine he does EVERY day

Lewis Hamilton has provided an insight into his daily routine, including the health ritual the seven-time Formula 1 champion practices every morning.

In a recent sit-down interview with W Magazine China, Hamilton opened up on some of the more difficult moments during his career alongside providing advice for those struggling with their mental health.

The seven-time world champion also offered a glimpse into his everyday life, where he revealed the health routine he integrates into his mornings, not only for his fitness but for his mental wellbeing also.

Hamilton said: "I don't always make it to meditating. I try to but I would say that not every single day, but yeah stretching every morning so I do yoga, and I do that looking at the city taking in the sunlight and the view."

Hamilton’s shines a spotlight on mental wellbeing

In the same interview, Hamilton also revealed that after his 2007 championship blow in China, he did not leave his hotel room for three days and how at the time he was not equipped to deal with the difficult emotions associated with the loss.

He later revealed what he had learnt from that process, and also offered advice on others who were struggling with their mental wellbeing, where he identified self belief as an important quality during troubling times.

Whilst Hamilton appeared buoyed heading into the 2025 season with his new team Ferrari, his campaign with the Scuderia has got off to a disappointing start, not just in regards to the team’s pace but also their results.

The 40-year-old was disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix and finds himself P9 in the drivers’ standings, 35 points behind championship leader Lando Norris.

However, Hamilton can take comfort from his sprint race victory in Shanghai, where he was able to pull away from McLaren's Oscar Piastri and old enemy Max Verstappen to take the victory.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner under pressure as Verstappen enters Red Bull transfer chaos

Related