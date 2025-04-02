Ex-F1 star issues dire forecast for 'forced' driver contract

Former Formula 1 star Ralf Schumacher has issued a dire prediction for the future of Jack Doohan at Alpine, as rumours persist over an imminent driver swap.

Schumacher, brother of F1 legend Michael, is not one to shy away from giving an honest opinion in his role as a pundit with Sky F1 Germany, most recently hitting out at Red Bull for their decision to drop Liam Lawson after just two rounds of the championship.

It was confirmed last week that the Kiwi racer had been demoted to Racing Bulls after struggling with the RB21, with the coveted second Red Bull seat handed to Yuki Tsunoda from the Japanese GP onwards.

Despite his strong words against swapping a driver out so early into the 24-race F1 season, the 49-year-old has now stated that he thinks Doohan's days at the Alpine team are 'numbered'.

Will Alpine call time on Doohan contract?

So far in his tenure, Doohan has finished P15 on debut at the 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi, DNF'd at his home race in Melbourne, and last time out, only managed to leave Shanghai with a P13 finish and four penalty points under his belt.

With four reserve drivers waiting in the wings for an opportunity to replace Doohan, Schumacher believes that the 22-year-old won't see through his contract to the end of the season with the Enstone-based team.

"It's a bit of a forced marriage, and I don't get the feeling [Flavio] Briatore thinks much of him, he doesn't cover himself in much glory and makes a lot of mistakes," Schumacher said on the German Sky F1 podcast Backstage Pit Lane.

Alpine's executive advisor Briatore has stated before that the talent of the team's reserve drivers excites him, especially the signing of former Williams star Franco Colapinto.

Reflecting on Doohan's early season showings, Schumacher added: "I think his days at Alpine are numbered."

