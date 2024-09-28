Ricciardo F1 replacement set to be PENALIZED

Daniel Ricciardo's Visa Cash App RB replacement is set to face an FIA penalty ahead of his 2024 Formula 1 debut.

In recent days, the team announced that Kiwi Liam Lawson would be stepping into the Aussie's seat for the remainder of the season, likely signaling the end of Ricciardo's career.

Lawson raced with the team for five races during the 2023 season when standing in for Ricciardo after the Australian suffered a broken wrist.

However, Ricciardo was given his seat back for the 2024 season, despite Lawson's brilliance while deputising.

Daniel Ricciardo has been axed by Visa Cash App RB

Liam Lawson set for penalty

Ricciardo's performances throughout 2024 have been poor, with the 35-year-old often outperformed by his much less experienced team-mate Yuki Tsunoda and struggling to capture the form that made him an eight-time grand prix winner in his earlier career.

Lawson will now be given the chance to impress in his stead, with it being reported that a seat with the main team alongside Max Verstappen is up for grabs if the 22-year-old performs.

Now, it's been revealed that his return to the F1 grid will be seriously impacted at the United States Grand Prix, with a grid penalty set to hamper his progress.

Liam Lawson has six grands prix to impress

Lawson will likely be given a 10-place grid drop due to the replacement of the engine in the back of his VCARB car, as confirmed by Helmut Marko to Motorsport-Total.

"The first [race], I think, won't be relevant because he has an engine penalty. Ten places in the sprint race, so that doesn't exactly make life easier in Austin."

Lawson will still have plenty of opportunities to score points in Austin, with a sprint race and the main race offering him chances to move forward through the pack.

