Mercedes F1 team snub Hamilton in Ricciardo-Vettel admission

A few members of the Mercedes Formula 1 team have snubbed their own star driver, Lewis Hamilton, in favour of other motorsport heroes.

In a video posted to the team’s social media, various staff members revealed their personal racing icons, with many opting for drivers like Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel over the seven-time world champion.

While Hamilton still emerged as the most popular choice overall, with five members selecting him as their hero, several staff members looked elsewhere for inspiration.

Among the alternative picks were four-time world champion Vettel, chosen by two team members, and the recently axed Ricciardo, who received a nod from one.

Notably, even Takuma Sato, Nigel Mansell, and rally legend Colin McRae made the list of motorsport heroes, further demonstrating the wide range of influence in the racing world.

Takuma Sato celebrating with Jenson Button

Mercedes stars George Russell and Lewis Hamilton

Russell picks Hamilton as his F1 hero

In a wholesome moment, current Mercedes driver George Russell chose Hamilton as his motorsport hero.

Hamilton himself, however, opted for F1 legend Ayrton Senna, as did Mercedes’ rising talent Kimi Antonelli.

Perhaps the most striking aspect of the video was the absence of more dominant support for Hamilton, who has delivered unprecedented success to the team since joining in 2013.

Michael Schumacher, who helped lay the foundation for Mercedes’ modern F1 success, also featured on the list, chosen by one staff member.

Michael Schumacher drove for Mercedes from 2010 to 2012

Meanwhile, former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Katherine Legge, known for breaking barriers as a female in motorsport, also earned a mention.

The diverse range of picks reflects the varied inspirations of the Mercedes F1 team, but the fact that some opted against Hamilton, the driver who has secured six of his seven world titles with Mercedes, is sure to raise eyebrows among fans of the Silver Arrows.

Despite the unexpected snubs, Hamilton remains one of the most influential figures in motorsport, with a lasting legacy that continues to inspire both his teammates and future generations of racers.

