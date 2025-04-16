Lewis Hamilton has admitted a 'horrible' off-track experience during his first season in Formula 1, regarding his fashion choices.

Hamilton is a huge fashion fan, and the 40-year-old is regularly seen in bold outfits in F1 paddocks around the world, not shy to have the global media focused on his arrival.

At the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, for example, Hamilton turned up to his final race weekend as a Mercedes driver dressed from head to toe in a baggy Ferrari red shirt and trousers ahead of his move to the red team in 2025.

While Hamilton's early-season form with Ferrari has not been near championship-challenging form, the Brit has managed to claim a sprint race victory, at the Chinese GP in March, and has another hugely exciting event coming up next month.

Hamilton is set to be the co-chair of the 2025 Met Gala, alongside A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo and Anna Wintour, as well as honorary chairman LeBron James.

This year's theme for one of the most hotly-anticipated events in the world of fashion, is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Hamilton reveals fashion inspiration

While Hamilton has been a trailblazer both on and off the track in recent years, he has revealed that it wasn't always the case, suggesting that he didn't feel comfortable during F1 race weekends in the past.

"Just before I got to Formula 1, I remember being looked up and down by a boss, and he definitely wasn’t impressed with what I was wearing," Hamilton recalled in a column with Vogue. "I was probably in FUBU and Timbs.

"I remember thinking, Shoot, I’ve really got to fit into this mould. And my dad expected me to fit into that mould too. Sometimes I would dress one way leaving the house, then drive down the road and change into a baggy, swagged-out look.

"I would go out and have the best night ever, then change back into what I left the house wearing before I came home.

"When I first signed with F1 I was only allowed to wear suits and team kits, and it was horrible. I didn’t feel comfortable, and I didn’t feel like I was able to be myself."

Hamilton also revealed his pride at being able to lead the way in the sport relaxing its rules around outfits in the paddock, with the Brit becoming an inspiration for younger drivers.

Alpine star Pierre Gasly revealed in 2023 that Hamilton had helped him to feel more comfortable being himself in the paddock, helping him grow into the sport.

"Eventually, I had the courage to push beyond those boundaries and say, 'Look, I want to turn up to the track in what I want to wear, I’m here now - you can’t get rid of me or change the way I dress,'" Hamilton continued.

"The pushback was massive, but when the sport saw the impact of my little runway, other drivers started doing the same thing."

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull chief delivers Verstappen exit twist as Mercedes prepare 2026 announcement

Related