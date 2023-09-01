F1 driver THANKS Hamilton for 'opening doors' after Mercedes contract extension

Sam Cook

Pierre Gasly has thanked seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for making it easier for young drivers coming through in Formula 1 to express themselves.

Hamilton signed a new two-year contract on Thursday, extending his stay at the Mercedes team until the end of the 2025 season.

This means that the 38-year-old will continue to race in the sport into his 40s, as he attempts to chase down an eighth world championship and become the most successful F1 driver of all time.

And Alpine driver Gasly has said that Hamilton's impact in the sport reaches well beyond his 103 race victories, 104 pole positions and seven titles.

"I think Lewis opened a lot of doors for all of us and it's important to say, without him, it would be different these days," he told Sky Sports F1.

"I think the mentality has changed slightly, especially if you look to other sports, NBA in the States it's very different I think people have a lot more space to express themselves."

I get on very well with Lewis

Gasly and Hamilton share a good relationship, despite their age gap

Gasly heads to the Italian Grand Prix this weekend off the back of his first main race podium of the season with his new Alpine team, and at a track where he claimed his only ever race win, back in 2020 with the AlphaTauri team.

Hamilton, on the other hand, has managed 102 more race wins than Gasly, but hasn't won one since the Saudi Arabian GP in 2021.

"I've always told him [that I respect him]," Gasly continued.

"Actually I get on very well with Lewis, I often thank him for sticking to his values and to himself all these years because now it's definitely made the path smoother for us young drivers."

