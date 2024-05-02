Hamilton salutes New York after making F1 HISTORY

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to fans who came out in force to witness F1 history in New York.

The seven-time world champion has made a number of appearances in the Big Apple this week as he prepares for this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

Hamilton was joined by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff to flick the switch as WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging service, turned the iconic Empire State Building green, while the pair were also involved in the launch of the app's new race car emoji.

The British driver - who will join Ferrari in 2025 - was also thrilled to make F1 history, as he got behind the wheel of a Silver Arrow to give a first-ever demonstration of an F1 car in Manhattan during a Mercedes showcase.

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton in New York this week

Fans out in force

Taking to his Instagram page, the 39-year-old hailed fans who turned out to witness the spectacular event on Fifth Avenue.

"If you see something say something,'' he wrote.

"Had fun with this one, thanks for showing out New York. Miami next."

