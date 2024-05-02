close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton salutes New York after making F1 HISTORY

Hamilton salutes New York after making F1 HISTORY

Hamilton salutes New York after making F1 HISTORY

Hamilton salutes New York after making F1 HISTORY

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to fans who came out in force to witness F1 history in New York.

The seven-time world champion has made a number of appearances in the Big Apple this week as he prepares for this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

READ MORE: F1 wonderkid in Imola TEST amid driver replacement reports

Hamilton was joined by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff to flick the switch as WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging service, turned the iconic Empire State Building green, while the pair were also involved in the launch of the app's new race car emoji.

The British driver - who will join Ferrari in 2025 - was also thrilled to make F1 history, as he got behind the wheel of a Silver Arrow to give a first-ever demonstration of an F1 car in Manhattan during a Mercedes showcase.

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton in New York this week

Fans out in force

Taking to his Instagram page, the 39-year-old hailed fans who turned out to witness the spectacular event on Fifth Avenue.

"If you see something say something,'' he wrote.

"Had fun with this one, thanks for showing out New York. Miami next."

READ MORE: Red Bull CONFIRM Newey departure and when he’ll leave

Related

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Toto Wolff Miami Grand Prix
Ecclestone ATTACKS Hamilton 'ego' after Ferrari move
F1 News & Gossip

Ecclestone ATTACKS Hamilton 'ego' after Ferrari move

  • Yesterday 19:57
  • 2
Hamilton beats Verstappen and host of legends to key title
F1 Superstars

Hamilton beats Verstappen and host of legends to key title

  • April 30, 2024 10:59

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Hamilton salutes New York after making F1 HISTORY

  • 11 minutes ago
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Miami Grand Prix: A detailed look at Miami International Autodrome layout

  • 41 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Former F1 boss SLAMS sport's major change

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: F1 star backs American interest to 'keep growing' in 2024

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Andretti names dream date for team's F1 debut

  • 3 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Miami Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today

  • Today 13:05
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2025

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x