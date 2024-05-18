F1 legend Hamilton eats 'prison food' in crazy challenge
Lewis Hamilton has endured what he describes as ‘prison food’ in a challenge for the Denver Broncos on social media.
The seven-time world champion never fails to make headlines, with Hamilton announcing a move to Ferrari for 2025.
Hamilton will not be traveling to the Scuderia alone, bringing with him key personnel from Mercedes, including Loic Serra and Jerome d'Ambrosio.
Sources in Italy state Ferrari have signed legendary engineer Adrian Newey following his departure from Red Bull.
What are Hamilton’s interests off-track?
Hamilton has also been involved in various pursuits off-track, ranging from film to fashion.
The Brit is a co-producer on Brad Pitt’s upcoming F1 film reported to be called ‘Apex’ and will be released in June 2025.
Hamilton’s role in the movie was to ensure the details mirror the reality of the F1 paddock, with the champion also reported to be making a cameo.
In addition to Hollywood, Hamilton also joined the Walton-Penner ownership group with the Denver Broncos in 2022, and in a recent social media post unveiled their 2024 NFL schedule.
Hamilton tried different foods associated with each team on Denver’s schedule this season with a mixed reception.
The Broncos open their season taking on the Indianapolis Colts, Hamilton starting the video with carrots dipped in ranch dressing.
“I’m not big on ranch,” said Hamilton. “There’s no way that they’re eating carrots down there.”
The champion seemed the most disgusted, however, when sampling food associated with the Southern Grits.
“That was definitely the worst part. What the hell is that?” he said.
“Oh the texture. The texture is so slimy it looks like something you would see in the Matrix- It’s like what they have in prison as prison food.
“Yeah that one really offended me.”
