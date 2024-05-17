Brad Pitt F1 movie release date REVEALED as budget tops $300 million

There has been a major update regarding Brad Pitt’s F1 movie with a release date officially confirmed.

Pitt will star in the movie as a retired F1 driver who returns to the sport to mentor an up and coming young driver played by Damson Idris.

READ MORE: FIA announce PUNISHMENT for Red Bull F1 star

The movie is yet to be titled with reports suggesting it will be called ‘Apex’, the name of the fictional team Pitt and Idris’ characters race for.

‘Apex’ also stars Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies and Kerry Condon, with Lewis Hamilton reportedly making a cameo.

READ MORE: Newey and Hamilton set to TEAM UP at Ferrari for 2025

The movie will feature real F1 cars

Lewis Hamilton will produce and star in the movie

When will Apex be released?

Hamilton will also produce the film alongside Pitt, taking on an advisory role to ensure the film accurately represents the world of Formula 1.

The project has not been without its problems with the 118-day SAG-AFTRA strike delaying filming.

Furthermore, the F1 movie has surpassed a $300 million budget, which puts a lot of pressure on the film to be a hit on its release.

‘Apex’ will have to earn $750 million at the box office to break even (given marketing and distribution costs), and has yet to find a studio to distribute the movie.

Despite these issues the movie will receive a two-week IMAX release beginning on June 27, 2025 according to Collider.

The film will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, who also directed Top Gun: Maverick, and will feature genuine race cars driven by the actors in the film.

READ MORE: Mercedes star in car SWAP at Imola

"It's almost funny to me to see people who are so enamored with real photography. Younger people haven't seen a lot of it,” Kosinski said.

“They're so used to CGI (computer-generated images) being a tool of big movies that when you shoot something for real, it feels innovative.

“That's exactly the approach for Formula 1... to shoot at the real races and real cars and capture it. It's going to be a huge challenge but an exciting one for me."

READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix practice times as Verstappen NIGHTMARE continues while Ferrari dominate

Related