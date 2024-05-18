close global

Hamilton accepts BLAME for incident with Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton has apologised following an incident with Max Verstappen during FP2 in Imola.

The two were locked in an intense rivalry during the 2021 season, culminating in collisions on track on more than one occasion, for example at Silverstone, Monza and in Saudi Arabia.

Hamilton has failed to win a race since Saudi Arabia 2021, with Verstappen claiming three consecutive world titles, and dominating the sport ever since.

The imperious reign of Verstappen was halted, however, during free practice at Imola, running off into the gravel at Turns 11 and 12 twice, with Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc coming out on top in both sessions.

Verstappen and Hamilton last competed for a title in 2021
Max Verstappen had a difficult Friday in Imola

Hamilton and Verstappen clash at Imola

Not only did Verstappen make uncharacteristic errors, but he was also involved in an incident with former rival Hamilton.

Verstappen appeared angry when Hamilton impeded him at the Villeneuve chicane during FP2, gesturing and driving towards the Brit, before Hamilton offered a hand of apology.

Hamilton took responsibility for the incident when he spoke to Sky Sports following the session.

“I was on the cool down lap, I thought I was well clear and then all of a sudden he was right on me,” the seven-time world champion said.

“Ultimately it was my mistake and I tried to apologise but I think he was too frustrated already."

Lewis Hamilton took responsibility for an incident with Verstappen in FP2

Aside from the incident, Hamilton and Mercedes have made progress so far this weekend, following upgrades to their car.

Hamilton finished P4 in the second practice session ahead of team-mate George Russell in fifth, with the champion crediting the upgrades for their improvement.

“Yeah, really grateful to everyone back at the factory for pushing so hard to bring these upgrades because we are seeing improvements in the car and our performance on track,” Hamilton added.

