Hamilton accepts BLAME for incident with Verstappen
Hamilton accepts BLAME for incident with Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton has apologised following an incident with Max Verstappen during FP2 in Imola.
The two were locked in an intense rivalry during the 2021 season, culminating in collisions on track on more than one occasion, for example at Silverstone, Monza and in Saudi Arabia.
READ MORE: FIA announce PUNISHMENT for Red Bull F1 star
Hamilton has failed to win a race since Saudi Arabia 2021, with Verstappen claiming three consecutive world titles, and dominating the sport ever since.
The imperious reign of Verstappen was halted, however, during free practice at Imola, running off into the gravel at Turns 11 and 12 twice, with Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc coming out on top in both sessions.
Hamilton and Verstappen clash at Imola
Not only did Verstappen make uncharacteristic errors, but he was also involved in an incident with former rival Hamilton.
Verstappen appeared angry when Hamilton impeded him at the Villeneuve chicane during FP2, gesturing and driving towards the Brit, before Hamilton offered a hand of apology.
Hamilton took responsibility for the incident when he spoke to Sky Sports following the session.
“I was on the cool down lap, I thought I was well clear and then all of a sudden he was right on me,” the seven-time world champion said.
“Ultimately it was my mistake and I tried to apologise but I think he was too frustrated already."
READ MORE: Floundering Verstappen has LOST sense of F1 invincibility
Aside from the incident, Hamilton and Mercedes have made progress so far this weekend, following upgrades to their car.
Hamilton finished P4 in the second practice session ahead of team-mate George Russell in fifth, with the champion crediting the upgrades for their improvement.
“Yeah, really grateful to everyone back at the factory for pushing so hard to bring these upgrades because we are seeing improvements in the car and our performance on track,” Hamilton added.
READ MORE: Newey and Hamilton set to TEAM UP at Ferrari for 2025
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Imola
- 33 minutes ago
Hamilton accepts BLAME for incident with Verstappen
- 49 minutes ago
Mercedes F1 exodus continue as ANOTHER major member ditches team
- 1 hour ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 2 hours ago
McLaren announce EXCITING new driver signings
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Newey and Hamilton to TEAM UP at Ferrari as concerns raised to FIA
- Today 07:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul