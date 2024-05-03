F1 pundit opens up on 'most romantic story' in Hamilton's career

F1 pundit David Croft has predicted Lewis Hamilton could soon experience the 'most romantic story' of his career.

The Mercedes driver will depart the team at the end of this season, with the seven-time world champion agreeing a huge move to rivals Ferrari in 2025.

Croft believes that the team, which will soon boast the talents of the Brit - as well as Charles Leclerc - could be boosted further with the addition of another top name who could potentially bring back the glory days for the Maranello-based giants.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will join forces at Ferrari next season

Red Bull design chief Adrian Newey is set to leave the team

'Newey to Ferrari?'

Ferrari are among the front-runners to sign former Red Bull design chief Adrian Newey following this week's shock announcement that the 65-year-old will depart the reigning constructors' champions early next season, and Croft has admitted it's a move which could would capture the fans' imaginations.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Croft said: "I think we are all a bit romantic at heart but this could be the most romantic story that Lewis Hamilton's ever had in his career, if Adrian Newey is to go and join the seven-time world champion at Ferrari.

"What a force that would be. Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Newey at Maranello to try and bring back the glory days for Ferrari and to try and help Hamilton to an eighth world title and maybe Leclerc to a first.

"It's a huge, huge story. As much as Red Bull try to downplay it and that Newey is just one person and one person doesn't make the final difference, in Newey's case it does.

"His record, the championships he's won and the cars he's designed over the years that have won over 200 Grands Prix, shows just what a force he is."

