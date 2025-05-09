Valentino Rossi and axed F1 star become TEAM-MATES for epic race

An ex-Formula 1 driver is set to team up with motorsport legend Valentino Rossi at a prestigious racing event next month.

The nine-time motorcycling world champion will get behind the wheel of a BMW GT car after being recruited as part of a three-man driver lineup at the Spa 24 Hours.

He will share a BMW M4 GT3 EVO, run by the WRT team, with Rene Rast and former Haas F1 star Kevin Magnussen at the Belgian endurance classic on June 28-29.

Magnussen takes on new challenge

Magnussen - who was axed by the American outfit at the end of last year - has racked up plenty of experience in other major sporting series throughout his career, and is this season competing in the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship with BMW.

Magnussen described the prospect of competing at Spa as 'a great pleasure', while Rossi said: “I am very happy to be back at the Spa 24 Hours. It is a great race, very demanding and difficult, on a fantastic and challenging track.

“The level of competition between the best GT cars, teams and drivers in the world is extremely high. I can’t wait to race there together with my great team-mates.”

This will be Magnussen's second race outing aboard a GT car, having shared a Ferrari 488 GT3 at the Abu Dhabi Gulf 12 Hours round of the Intercontinental GT challenge in 2022.

The Dane featured over 180 times in F1 since making his debut in 2014, but his second spell at Haas ended following the 2024 campaign after the American outfit announced they would not be renewing his contract.

They instead opted to change up their driver duo with two fresh faces in the form of Esteban Ocon and rookie OIlie Bearman, while Magnussen's former team-mate Nico Hulkenberg made the switch to Sauber.

