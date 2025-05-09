Alpine boss receives brutal put-down after shock exit

Alpine Formula 1 chief Flavio Briatore has been on the receiving end of a brutal put-down following the departure of one the team's key figures.

It has been a tumultuous period for the Enstone-based outfit in the wake of last weekend's disappointment at the Miami Grand Prix, with team principal Oliver Oakes announcing his resignation just two days later.

Briatore - who is also executive director - has taken on the position of as team principal for the time being, but former Williams star Ralf Schumacher has questioned that decision.

"In his role and with his experience, he did a great job, but as team boss, he's too old to be actively involved in the company every day," he told Sky Sports Germany.

"Flavio will always do his own thing, that's also the reason why Oliver Oakes pulled the plug.

"Flavio had no problem with Oakes leaving either. From what I've heard, Flavio is doing everything himself, but I hope not."

Colapinto replaces Doohan at Alpine

Oakes' shock departure was soon followed up with the news that driver Jack Doohan has been replaced by Franco Colapinto for the next five races as the team look to get their faltering campaign up and running.

It came as little surprise following several days of speculation over the Doohan's future, with the Aussie one of just four drivers yet to score a point in 2025.

The 22-year-old was given the chance to fulfil his dream in F1 after taking over from Esteban Ocon this year, but failed to finish higher than 13th over the first six grands prix.

Colapinto impressed during a short stint at Williams in 2024, and made the move to Alpine during the off-season to become one three reserve drivers with the team who ended the previous campaign sixth in the standings.

It has been a tough start this time around however, with Pierre Gasly scoring just seven points to date, leaving the squad second from bottom in this year's constructors' championship.

21-year-old Colapinto will make his Alpine debut at next weekend's Emilia-Romagna GP at Imola.

