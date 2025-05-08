Christian Horner Red Bull future threatened as F1 rivals confirm huge team change

Christian Horner's position within Red Bull Formula 1 team is reportedly under threat as a shocking replacement theory has emerged ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Red Bull's championship momentum has been halted by reigning champions McLaren who have now taken three victories in a row with the star who stands at the top of the drivers' standings, Oscar Piastri.

After failing to not only hold off McLaren for the top spot in the constructors' championship last year but also Ferrari, Horner's F1 outfit could at least celebrate the continued greatness of Max Verstappen, who claimed his fourth consecutive drivers' title in 2024.

So far this season however even the Dutchman's generational talent has failed to give Red Bull the head start they need to take the fight to McLaren, with both Verstappen and his team third in their respective championships after the Miami GP last time out.

Could Horner be replaced at Red Bull?

As questions continue to crop up over Verstappen's future in the sport, Autosprint have now reported that Horner's position could be under threat should the imminent upgrades not improve Red Bull's chances on track.

As per FormulaPassion, Horner is reportedly losing support in the Thai half of the company who previously backed the British boss when his position was at risk at the start of 2024.

The energy drink giants are owned by two families, the Thai Yoovidhya family who control around 51 per cent of Red Bull and the Austrian Mateschitz family who approximately own 49 per cent.

Should this report of Horner's potential exit prove true, one individual whose signature is now up for grabs is Oliver Oakes.

The former Alpine boss announced his shock resignation as their F1 team principal following the Miami GP with executive advisor Flavio Briatore absorbing his responsibilities, with the first order of business being to trigger an immediate driver swap between Jack Doohan and Franco Colapinto.

Whether Oakes' departure was over a disagreement with Briatore with regards to the brutal driver decision has not been confirmed but Oakes' career so far does mirror Horner's with the two boss' being the youngest team principles in the history of the sport.

