Franco Colapinto handed British Grand Prix DEADLINE DAY in brutal Alpine decision

Newly promoted Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto has been handed a brutal deadline for this year's British Grand Prix.

The Argentine racer was announced this week as the immediate replacement for former Alpine F1 driver Jack Doohan, as the Enstone-based outfit are undergoing a major reshuffle after just six races.

Following last weekend's Miami Grand Prix where Doohan was ruled out of Sunday's main event on lap one, Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes announced his shock resignation.

Just 12 hours later the team confirmed that Doohan had been demoted back to his reserve driver role, swapping with Colapinto from the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix onwards.

Colapinto under pressure to retain new F1 seat

Before Colapinto has even set foot in the A525 however, the 21-year-old is already under immense pressure to perform as he has only been handed a contract with Alpine for the next five grands prix.

The youngster therefore knows that Silverstone is deadline day as to whether the team stick with him or decide to make another change.

An official team statement revealed the condition of Colapinto's new role, saying: "Having reviewed the opening races of the season, we have come to the decision to put Franco in the car alongside Pierre for the next five races. With the field being so closely matched this year, and with a competitive car, which the team has drastically improved in the past 12 months, we are in a position where we see the need to rotate our line-up.

"We also know the 2026 season will be an important one for the team and having a complete and fair assessment of the drivers this season is the right thing to do in order to maximise our ambitions next year.

"We continue to support Jack at the team, as he has acted in a very professional manner in his role as a race driver so far this season. The next five races will give us an opportunity to try something different and after this time period we will assess our options."

Colapinto was one of three Alpine F1 reserve drivers before being handed the F1 promotion, with Doohan now joining the reserve ranks alongside F2 stars Paul Aron and Kush Maini, who could be up next on Flavio Briatore's list of options should Colapinto not impress by the time the British GP rolls around in July.

Following the exit of team principal Oakes, Alpine F1's executive advisor Briatore has been confirmed to be absorbing the duties of team principal whilst also remaining in his advisory role.

A previously controversial figure in F1, Briatore made a shock return to the sport last season after being banned for life by the FIA following the 'Crashgate' incident.

The governing body's ban was overturned in 2010 and Briatore now appears to have returned to the top spot of an F1 outfit, calling the brutal shots once again.

