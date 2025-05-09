If Lewis Hamilton ever had a honeymoon period at Ferrari, it is most definitely now over.

Six races into the 2025 season, the seven-time world champion is still trying to get to grips with his new surroundings, and more importantly his new SF-25 car.

The fanfare which accompanied Hamilton's arrival at Maranello has not been matched by results. Just 41 points so far and seventh place in the Drivers' Championship standings - a yawning 90 behind leader Oscar Piastri.

Misery in Miami for Hamilton and Ferrari

Last Sunday in Miami Hamilton again struggled, and spent much of the afternoon questioning race strategy on team radio. It was incredible stuff, and just highlighted the frustration the British superstar is feeling.

The reaction in Italian media has been predictably brutal, with many using relationship analogies to report on the crisis.

Relationship issues at Maranello

The latest example is respected Rome daily La Repubblica, whose headline after the race screamed "Hamilton and Ferrari, couple therapy for the feeling that isn't there".

The report gives a bleak summary on how things stand between Hamilton and Ferrari and it is not pleasant reading.

It claims: "We are not at a lack of communication between the pair, nor at Kramer against Kramer , but between Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari it is a question of feeling: which is not there yet. The car is problematic in itself and it is even more so for the 7-time world champion."

The report goes on to speak of Hamilton's exasperation with the SF-25, claiming he admitted recently: "I would need a brain transplant to understand it."

This is all a far cry from the glorious era at Mercedes, where Hamilton claimed six world titles in a peerless run of success.

Hamilton and Adami - 'understanding is elusive'

Hamilton's terse and sometimes sarcastic exchanges with engineer Riccardo Adami shocked many observers last Sunday, and La Repubblica speaks of the failure so far for this relationship to truly gel. An understanding that 'remains elusive', and instead just tension and friction.

The report ends by summing up what reporter Alessandra Retico believes is the current vibe between Hamilton and Ferrari. Far from terminal, but one which is in need of some counselling.

"It's not a crisis, but it's not a couple yet."

With Imola coming up fast, and a major test on home soil, that therapy cannot come soon enough...

