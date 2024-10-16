F1's iconic COTA viewing tower - What is it and how to get tickets

Formula 1 returns this weekend for the 2024 United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), with the first sprint weekend since June getting underway on Friday.

The Austin-based circuit has hosted the US GP since 2012, with Lewis Hamilton holding the most wins at the grand prix with a total of six.

However, it is Lando Norris and Max Verstappen who are in the fight for the title with 52 points separating them in the drivers' standings.

The two will battle it out on the iconic circuit, under the watchful gaze of the COTA viewing tower.

However, what is the COTA viewing tower? Why is it there? And can you really watch the race from there?

GPFans is on hand to help explain everything you need to know about the COTA viewing tower.

The COTA viewing tower offers a panoramic view of the track

What is the COTA viewing tower?

The COTA viewing tower gives up to 100 people a view of the F1 track, located on the outside of the circuit at turns 16, 17 and 18.

It was designed by local Austin firm Miró Rivera Architects and built by Patriot Erectors in 2012, who also designed the track's Tower Amphitheatre and Main Grandstand.

The tower sits above the Amphitheatre which usually hosts the concert held after the US GP, with the tower's 'veil', 18 bright red steel tubes, acting as a canopy for both the observation platform and the stage below.

COTA's viewing tower has also brought F1 fans some iconic moments, with the 'Neeow' man replicating the sound of F1 cars from his spot on the observation deck.

F1 commentators were left baffled during the race, when on the live feed a man's voice could be heard imitating the noise of the cars, with a fan later sharing a video of the culprit from the tower.

How high is the COTA viewing tower?

The COTA viewing tower is 251 feet tall at its highest point, with its observation deck sitting 22 stories above the track.

Visitors can get to the top of the tower via an external double helix staircase with 419 steps or can simply take the elevator which only has two floors - the ground entrance and the observation deck.

Once at the top, visitors can experience a panoramic view of the track, and the Austin cityscape.

Can you buy tickets for the COTA viewing tower?

During the 2023 F1 weekend, COTA Tower access cost $35 per person for 15 minutes on the observation deck.

Visitors can select a ‘Fast Pass’ for $75 each which allows them to skip the line, but tickets for the tower can not be bought in advance and they are purchased at the base of the tower.

A US GP weekend ticket starts from $389 for general admission with prices rising to $4,999 for the F1 Experiences Champions Club package.

