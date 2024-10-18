close global

F1 legend Brundle delivers Red Bull ‘CHEATING’ verdict over FIA investigation

Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle has delivered his verdict over the latest controversy to take place between the FIA and Red Bull.

The sport's governing body recently confirmed that a device being used by Christian Horner's team was not permitted, leading to the reigning constructors' making an immediate change ahead of the US GP.

The Milton Keynes based-outfit have suffered a significant dip in form over the latter half of the 2024 season, culminating in McLaren knocking them off the top spot of the constructors' standings following the Azerbaijan GP last month.

Star driver Max Verstappen has so far managed to hang on to his lead in the drivers' championship, but the charge of McLaren's Lando Norris could prove overwhelming for the Dutchman, especially if the change Red Bull are now set to make on their machinery leads to further disappointment for the reigning champion.

Should Verstappen manage to hold off the 24-year-old over the final six races of the season however, questions will no doubt be raised over the legality of his RB20 following a recent ruling from the FIA.

The 2024 title battle may come down to the wire between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen could face further difficulty after an immediate change to their cars

Brundle weighs in on Red Bull 'cheating' allegations

The device Red Bull were found to have had inside their cars was declared "strictly prohibited" by the FIA should it have been used to adjust the front bib on the car during parc ferme conditions - adjusting the vehicle's ride height outside of the allowed parameters.

Although a spokesperson for Red Bull declared that the device was, "inaccessible once the car is fully assembled", it has led to questions from rival teams over whether it was already used to gain an unfair advantage over their 2024 campaign.

Speaking on the controversy at the US GP, Brundle told Sky Sports F1: "The thing about this story though, is that – and there is no proof whatsoever that there has been an adjustment – that’s not innovation. That’s cheating.

“That is why this is such a serious issue, and why Red Bull will be wanting to put this to bed as firmly and as quickly as they can.”

