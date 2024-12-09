F1 legend delivers X-rated verdict on Hamilton's Ferrari prospects

A Formula 1 legend has delivered an X-rated verdict over Lewis Hamilton’s prospects when he joins Ferrari in 2025.

The champion has provided a negative assessment of his performances in his recent post-race interviews, particularly at the Qatar GP.

Hamilton failed to finish the race in the points at Lusail after being slammed with various penalties, including one for his false start, which forced the champion to deliver a downcast post-race interview.

However, it was his comments regarding his qualifying pace that caused the most concern, where Hamilton stated he was ‘no longer fast’.

The seven-time champion did, however, adopt a much more upbeat attitude during the Abu Dhabi GP, and finished his Mercedes career on a high by storming through the field to rescue a fifth-place finish, despite starting 16th.

Hamilton’s recent negativity has garnered criticism from former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan, who delivered an X-rated verdict regarding the champion's prospects at Ferrari if this negativity persists.

"If you don’t believe 100%, you’re f*****. Do you understand that?,” Jordan said on the Formula For Success podcast.

"Because belief, 99.9% means that there is that tiny, little, little thing in there knocking on your head that gives you the things that maybe, oh, I don’t really have that confidence. I don’t really have the ability.

"And at the moment what I heard from Lewis, I’m not fast enough anymore, they were the words, I think."

Jordan even went as far as to suggest that Hamilton should retire, as he called for the 39-year-old to consider the best way to exit F1.

"Honestly, if I was Ferrari, I would say close the book, find the way out. That’s it," Jordan added.

"I think also, if it’s a little message to you, Lewis, if you’re out there, always remember in life. You’ve got your music, you’ve got your fashion, you’ve got all sorts of other things.

"You are, in most people’s view, the greatest driver of all time. Please remember what I’m going to say to you.

"Always, always think about the best exit. And this is the time to take the money off the table. Go."

